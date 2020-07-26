Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson, right, comes in to score on his two-run home run with Jesus Aguilar, center, as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
PHILADELPHIA — Baseball’s new COVID-19 reality was front and center at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.
So was the same ol' Vince Velasquez.
The virus-depleted Miami Marlins hit four home runs to beat the Phillies 11-6.
After dropping two of three to the Marlins, Philadelphia (1-2) faces a scenario in which the 60-game season could get away from it quickly with four games against the powerful New York Yankees (2-1) from Monday through Thursday.
“You could be 1-6 real quick,” Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said. “You don’t want that. We have to better (hitting) with guys on base. Pitching the ball, we got to be better. We just have to better all-around. We can’t lollygag into the next series.”
Sunday's defeat was disturbing for multiple reasons.
Starting pitcher Velasquez blew a 4-0 lead.
The Phillies' bullpen allowed nine hits and seven runs in six innings.
The Phillies loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and eighth innings but mustered just one run from those situations.
“Today is a frustrating loss for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We have our work cut out for us the next for four days. We understand that, and we have to be at our best.”
The drama started even before the first pitch was thrown Sunday.
The Marlins scratched scheduled starting pitcher Jose Urena from the game because he reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Designated hitter Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez were also absent from the lineup without explanation. They, too, also reportedly tested positive for the virus.
The Phillies didn’t take any major extra precautions, considering the Marlins' positive tests, although Harper did wear a mask when on first base.
“We’re always concerned,” Girardi said of the virus. “You see our guys take precautions on the field. When we do see players from the other team, it’s usually on the field and outside, and there’s usually a lot of distance. You hope that protects our club. The problem is when somebody gets it inside your clubhouse, is not aware of it for a day and two and then has the ability to spread it around. It sounds like that’s what happened (with the Marlins).”
The Phillies led 4-0 after the first inning and appeared headed for an easy win over a team with bigger concerns. But Velasquez gave the lead right back, allowing four runs in the top of the second.
Velasquez had raised hopes with an impressive summer camp. He learned to throw a cutter during the quarantine, and the pitch seemed to give him a much-needed new dimension.
But Velasquez looked no different Sunday from the inconsistent pitcher he was the past few seasons. Girardi pulled him after three innings and 60 pitches. Two of the nine outs Velasquez recorded came when he picked runners off first base.
“I lost command with my fastball going into the second inning,” Velasquez said. “I had a good summer camp, and I’m just trying to be repetitive as much as possible. I have to continue take bits and pieces (from this outing) and learn from it.”
The Phillies' relievers were worse than Velasquez. Cole Irvin was biggest offender, allowing four runs and five hits in one inning. Irvin and relievers Reggie McClain and Nick Pivetta got a combined seven swing-and-miss strikes in 79 pitches, a disturbingly low total. The No. 1 quality for being a top reliever is the ability to miss bats with pitches.
The question is, can Philadelphia rely on its current pitching staff to compete for the team’s first playoff berth since 2011?
Philadelphia’s top prospect, Spencer Howard, could be poised to take Velasquez’s spot in the rotation later this week.
For now, Girardi said Velasquez will make his next start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
The relievers, however, are a different story.
“I think we’ll probably have discussions (about the bullpen) after this call,” Girardi told the media. “We’ll discuss (Monday) and continue to try and get the most out of these guys and improve what we’ve done so far.”
The Phillies had better hope those improvements come quickly because what they have done so far won’t be good enough against Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and the rest of the Yankees.

