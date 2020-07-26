The Margate Hurricanes scored six runs in the final two innings to beat the Margate Green Wave 7-5 on Saturday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Hurricanes pitcher Mike Adams worked the sixth inning to get the win. Jordan Friedman pitched the seventh for the save.
The Hurricanes improved to 6-3 and the Green Wave fell to 4-5.
Monny Strickland hit a two-run homer for the Hurricanes in the fifth inning. Mark Elliott had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth. Jason Law walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run.
The Green Wave took a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Nick Nutile hit a solo homer and Jeff Sennett doubled in two runs.
Note: This is the final week of the ACBL's regular season. The playoffs begin Aug. 3.
ACBL standings (through Saturday's games)
Hammonton 8-1
Ocean City 7-2
Margate Hurricanes 6-3
Absecon 4-4
Margate Green Wave 4-5
Northfield 3-5
Egg Harbor City 1-5
Ventnor 0-8
Schedule (all games at 7 p.m.)
Sunday
Northfield at Egg Harbor City
Monday
Egg Harbor City at Ocean City
Hammonton at Margate Hurricanes
Absecon at Northfield
Tuesday
Margate Green Wave at Egg Harbor City
Absecon at Ocean City
Ventnor at Hammonton
Wednesday
Northfield at Margate Hurricanes
Thursday
Egg Harbor City at Ventnor
Hammonton at Northfield
Ocean City at Margate Green Wave
Friday
Absecon at Egg Harbor City
