The Margate Hurricanes scored six runs in the final two innings to beat the Margate Green Wave 7-5 on Saturday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

Hurricanes pitcher Mike Adams worked the sixth inning to get the win. Jordan Friedman pitched the seventh for the save.

The Hurricanes improved to 6-3 and the Green Wave fell to 4-5.

Monny Strickland hit a two-run homer for the Hurricanes in the fifth inning. Mark Elliott had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth. Jason Law walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run.

The Green Wave took a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Nick Nutile hit a solo homer and Jeff Sennett doubled in two runs.

Note: This is the final week of the ACBL's regular season. The playoffs begin Aug. 3.

ACBL standings (through Saturday's games)

Hammonton 8-1

Ocean City 7-2

Margate Hurricanes 6-3

Absecon 4-4

Margate Green Wave 4-5

Northfield 3-5

Egg Harbor City 1-5

Ventnor 0-8

Schedule (all games at 7 p.m.)

Sunday

Northfield at Egg Harbor City

Monday

Egg Harbor City at Ocean City

Hammonton at Margate Hurricanes

Absecon at Northfield

Tuesday

Margate Green Wave at Egg Harbor City

Absecon at Ocean City

Ventnor at Hammonton

Wednesday

Northfield at Margate Hurricanes

Thursday

Egg Harbor City at Ventnor

Hammonton at Northfield

Ocean City at Margate Green Wave

Friday

Absecon at Egg Harbor City

