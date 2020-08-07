Jason Law singled in the winning run in the seventh inning to give the Margate Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over visiting Egg Harbor City on Thursday in the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs.
Two walks and an error loaded the bases, and Law singled to right field with one out.
The win was in B Bracket of the double-elimination playoff first round. The Hurricanes improved to 11-4. EHC (6-10) was eliminated.
Winning pitcher Jordan Friedman, normally the closer, went the distance and gave up four hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.
Jim Pasquale hit a solo homer for Margate. Monny Strickland hit an RBI single. Darren Fischer doubled for the winners.
For Egg Harbor City, Jon Newman hit singled with the bases loaded. Colin Fabio hit a solo homer.
Hammonton 4, Absecon 2: Hammonton pitcher Brad Mountain went the distance and struck out 12.
Stanton Tentnowski hit a solo home run for top-seeded Hammonton (11-4) in the A Bracket game. Kenny Levari and Robbie Petracci each hit a sacrifice fly.
Player-coach Ray Keelan doubled for visiting and fifth-seeded Absecon (8-7).
Playoff schedule: Absecon was scheduled to host Hammonton for the A Bracket championship Friday night.
The Hurricanes were scheduled to host third-seeded Ocean City (10-4) on Friday in the B Bracket. Ocean City would win the bracket with a victory. If Margate wins, the two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday in Ocean City for the bracket title.
The two bracket winners will play a best-of-three series for the ACBL championship starting Monday.
