The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, now in its 83rd year, is considered the biggest hour of the summer in area beach patrol racing.

Lifeguards train and race all season for a chance to be in the event. Crowds flock to it and see the new beach racing history unfold year after year.

The three-race event will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Decatur Avenue beach in Margate. The races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The beach patrol that won the team title last year gets to host it, and Margate earned that honor in 2022 by ending Longport’s five-year winning streak.

The South Jersey Championships has the same race format as the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, which was held last week. With Margate hosting on Friday, the flag-setting for the races has already been done.

“It’s definitely an easier week this week than last week because we leave everything out there,” Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood said. “We’ll go out (Wednesday) and Thursday (following Monday’s storm) to get them back in line, but the hard work is done.

“It’s good (to host it). It’s a nice tradition that South Jersey has with this race. It’s a little more strenuous to host it but we look forward to having it. People in Margate and Absecon Island like having it nearby.”

The South Jersey Championships is the last of the “Big Three,” the others being the Dutch Hoffman Memorials on July 28 in Wildwood and the Margate Memorials. Those three each have all 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competing.

Smallwood won two South Jersey doubles row titles with Ryan Pizagno, in 1999 and 2000, and also helped Margate win several S.J. team titles in that era.

“I think you train for the last three races of the year, the Wildwood, Margate and Jerseys,” Smallwood said. “It’s always nice to end the season on a win. But I’ve been there when you get hit by a wave and your season ends like that, too. But it’s always great to win this one. You’re in the record book and it’s a good way to end your season. Ultimately, this is the one you work for.”

Brothers Sean and Rick Blair of Atlantic City are defending South Jersey doubles row champions, and this year they won at the Hoffman Memorials. Brigantine brothers Jack and Joe Savell took the doubles at Margate, and the Blairs were third behind Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey.

Defending South Jersey swim champion Dolan Grisbaum won at the Dutch Hoffman Memorials, but was not at the Margate Memorials. Avalon Chief Matt Wolf said Grisbaum will swim on Friday.

Margate’s Zach Vasser won the swim at the Margate Memorials, and Atlantic City’s Charles Schreiner took second and helped his patrol win the team title.

A.C. won the Margate Memorials with 11 team points, from two second-place finishes and a third. Longport finished second with nine points and Brigantine was third with eight.

“It’s only three events,” Wolf said. “We certainly have a shot in the swim and we feel we have a good chance. We like our team. But I think it’s going to be a fun race Friday night. I think it’s wide open between a lot of teams right now.”

Sean Blair won the singles row at Wildwood and was second at the Margate Memorials. McGrath, who placed second at Wildwood, was first at Margate.