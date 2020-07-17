The Margate Green Wave evened their record at 3-3 on Thursday with a 7-4 win over visiting Northfield in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Nick Nutile went 2 for 2, and Dante DiPalma was 2 for 3. Nick Trifiletti doubled.
The Green Wave used four pitchers, led by Kyle Transue, who went 32/3 innings. Nick Atohi worked the seventh.
For Northfield, Brett Uhing hit an RBI double.
From Wednesday
Margate Hurricanes 2, Northfield 1: Jason Law hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Hurricanes the win.
Margate (4-1) made it 1-0 in the second inning when Donnie Stone hit into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. A single by Dillon Mendel and two walks had loaded the bases.
Winning pitcher Mike Adams (2-0) went eight innings, allowing one run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning. Alec Sachais worked the ninth inning for the save.
For Northfield, Justin Epifanio and JJ Swentkowski each had a double and a single.
Hammonton 9, Absecon 3: Hammonton improved to 5-0. Winning pitcher Steve Brady went four innings, giving up two hits and striking out three. Kenny Levari had two hits, and Kenny Morgenweck hit a two-run single.
For Absecon, Justin McFadden doubled in a run.
