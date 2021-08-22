Manny Pacquiao ponders ring retirement, political plans after loss

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao sounded like a fighter on his way out and a politician on his way up.

He might have concealed his battered face behind big sunglasses, but Pacquiao didn't hide behind excuses or denial after a discouraging unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugás on Saturday night.

Yes, Pacquiao disclosed that his legs cramped throughout the fight on the Vegas Strip, depriving him of the mobility that has always made his power so dangerous.

The eight-division world champion still acknowledged the larger fact that was obvious even to most of his devoted fans around the world: He deserved his loss to Ugás, a talented opponent who probably wouldn't have been much trouble for prime Pacman.

And that might be a good reason to walk away.

"This sport is my passion," Pacquiao said. "That's why I'm still here fighting at the age of 42. I'm enjoying it, but sometimes you have to think about the response of your body. ... My mind, my heart, it's 100%. But my legs were cramping."

In the moments after he returned from a two-year ring absence with the loss to the rangy, resilient Ugás, Pacquiao repeatedly hinted he is planning to retire from boxing.