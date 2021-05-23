Makayla Veneziale gets milestone hit, pitches 2-hitter for top-ranked St. Joseph: Roundup

Makayla Veneziale got her 100th career hit, pitched a two-hitter and struck out 12 to help St. Joseph Academy defeat Burlington Township 9-0 in a nonconference softball game Saturday.

Veneziale's milestone hit was a single in the third inning.

The Wildcats, top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, improved to 22-1. Katie Dainton went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Brianna Bailey was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs, and Veneziale, Xelynn Conde and Davianna Jimenez each doubled.

Rebecca Henry went 2 for 3 for Burlington Township (6-8).

Atlantic Christian 25, Veritas Christian 23: Sydney Pearson went 3 for 5 with a double and a home run for Atlantic Christian.

Maddie DeNick was 2 for 3 with a double, and Paige Noble went 2 for 4.

The Cougars (10-4) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and 10 in the bottom of the sixth to go up 25-18.

Veritas Christian, which led 18-8 after four innings, scored five runs in the top of the seventh to make it closer. Noble, the winning pitcher, struck out seven.

