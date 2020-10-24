 Skip to main content
Mainland tops EHT 3-1 in friendly but tight, hard-fought girls soccer game
Mainland tops EHT 3-1 in friendly but tight, hard-fought girls soccer game

LINWOOD — Second-half pressure by the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team finally paid off as the Mustangs beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 3-1 on Saturday.

Midfielder Bella Tenaglia scored the winning goal from 5 yards in front of the net with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in regulation.

The Mustangs improved to 5-1, and the Eagles fell to 4-2.

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and throughout most of the second half. The Mustangs were attacking most of the final 20 minutes following an even first half in which both teams were breaking upfield quickly.

Mainland’s Sage Glover fired a corner kick from the right wing that created a scramble in front of the EHT net. Camryn Dirkes got the ball to Tenaglia, who scored her third goal of the season to make it 2-1.

“We put pressure on and worked a lot harder in the second half, and we worked passes around them,” said Tenaglia, a 17-year-old senior from Somers Point. “The first half was even, and they were a really good team. We stepped it up because we had to get a goal.”

The Mustangs kept the advantage and sophomore midfielder Jane Meade fired in a header to make it 3-1 with 1:02 left after a cross from the right wing by Kasey Bretones. It was Meade’s first goal of the year.

“We were able to hold them to one goal and kept plugging away, and we found the back of the net,” said Mainland coach Chris Meade, Jane’s uncle. “It was a fast and physical game. With teams like Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Middle Township, it speaks volumes about the talent of teams in our area. Some of the girls on the two teams play travel (soccer) together. The teams played friendly but hard on both ends.”

The play in the first 40 minutes was end to end, and both teams showed plenty of speed.

Dirkes, a junior forward, made it 1-0 in the seventh minute with a shot that went off the left post and in. Glover assisted. Dirkes has six goals on the year.

EHT scoring leader Nikki Danz tied the game in front in the 18th minute after a cross from the right wing by Alicia Page. Danz, a senior forward, has 14 goals.

Mainland’s Genevieve Morrison and EHT’s Samantha Oliver each made four saves.

“These are two of the best teams in the Cape-Atlantic League,” Egg Harbor Township coach Christian Wiech said. “The run of play was pretty even, but they found the net on their chances at the end. We’re excited because we play them again at home in a couple weeks (4 p.m. Nov. 12). Our girls will be ready.”

Wiech also noted the friendships among many in the two teams as some of them took pictures together after the game.

Egg Harbor Twp. 1 0 — 1

Mainland Reg. 1 2 — 3

Goals-Danz EHT. Dirkes, Tenaglia, Meade MR.

Goalies-Oliver (4) EHT. Morrison (4) MR.

Records-EHT 4-2; Mainland 5-1.

Bella Tenaglia headshot

Tenaglia Mainland Regional High School girls soccer player Bella Tenaglia

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

