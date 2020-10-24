Mainland tops EHT 3-1 in friendly but tight, hard-fought girls soccer game

LINWOOD — Second-half pressure by the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team finally paid off as the Mustangs beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 3-1 on Saturday.
Midfielder Bella Tenaglia scored the winning goal from 5 yards in front of the net with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in regulation.
The Mustangs improved to 5-1, and the Eagles fell to 4-2.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and throughout most of the second half. The Mustangs were attacking most of the final 20 minutes following an even first half in which both teams were breaking upfield quickly.
Mainland’s Sage Glover fired a corner kick from the right wing that created a scramble in front of the EHT net. Camryn Dirkes got the ball to Tenaglia, who scored her third goal of the season to make it 2-1.
“We put pressure on and worked a lot harder in the second half, and we worked passes around them,” said Tenaglia, a 17-year-old senior from Somers Point. “The first half was even, and they were a really good team. We stepped it up because we had to get a goal.”
The Mustangs kept the advantage and sophomore midfielder Jane Meade fired in a header to make it 3-1 with 1:02 left after a cross from the right wing by Kasey Bretones. It was Meade’s first goal of the year.
“We were able to hold them to one goal and kept plugging away, and we found the back of the net,” said Mainland coach Chris Meade, Jane’s uncle. “It was a fast and physical game. With teams like Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Middle Township, it speaks volumes about the talent of teams in our area. Some of the girls on the two teams play travel (soccer) together. The teams played friendly but hard on both ends.”
The play in the first 40 minutes was end to end, and both teams showed plenty of speed.
Dirkes, a junior forward, made it 1-0 in the seventh minute with a shot that went off the left post and in. Glover assisted. Dirkes has six goals on the year.
EHT scoring leader Nikki Danz tied the game in front in the 18th minute after a cross from the right wing by Alicia Page. Danz, a senior forward, has 14 goals.
Mainland’s Genevieve Morrison and EHT’s Samantha Oliver each made four saves.
“These are two of the best teams in the Cape-Atlantic League,” Egg Harbor Township coach Christian Wiech said. “The run of play was pretty even, but they found the net on their chances at the end. We’re excited because we play them again at home in a couple weeks (4 p.m. Nov. 12). Our girls will be ready.”
Wiech also noted the friendships among many in the two teams as some of them took pictures together after the game.
Egg Harbor Twp. 1 0 — 1
Mainland Reg. 1 2 — 3
Goals-Danz EHT. Dirkes, Tenaglia, Meade MR.
Goalies-Oliver (4) EHT. Morrison (4) MR.
Records-EHT 4-2; Mainland 5-1.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
Atlantic City's trick-or-treating hours are set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Egg Harbor City
Egg Harbor City decided to hold the 2020 Halloween Parade this year on Friday, October 30. It requires keeping physical distance and wearing a cloth mask for people's safety during this virus time. The Cedar Creek High School band will march in the parade. There will be costumed walkers and floats. Line up at City Hall at 6:00 p.m. for costume and float judging. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.
Galloway Township
In a letter to residents, township police Chief Donna Higbee said trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
"I believe that the decision to allow children to trick or treat falls upon their parents/guardians and as such it would not be appropriate for me to cancel Halloween at this time," Higbee said. "With that being said, we are still under coronavirus restrictions with respect to certain things but I strongly believe you are all educated enough at this point to decide what is best for your own children."
For residents who not want to participate, Higbee said to "utilize the age old unspoken rule of turning off your porch light and not answering your door."
"I am asking all parents/guardians to accompany their children or please explain this common courtesy to them so that everyone can feel safe in their own home while still allowing others to participate if they feel they would like to," she said. "Follow all CDC guidelines with respect to sanitizing hands, social distancing and wearing masks wear appropriate."
Linwood
Trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, officials said. However, the police department will not be closing neighborhood streets this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Maurice River Township
Mullica Township
Trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, township officials said.
Northfield
Northfield officials announced their their trick-or-treat celebration is canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the City of Northfield will not sponsor or direct any Trick-or-Treating activities, and we are joining the city of Pleasantville who has made a similar decision,” according to a letter posted on the city police’s Facebook page.
Although families may decide to engage in traditional trick-or-treating, city officials are encouraging participants to follow CDC guidelines.
Pleasantville
City officials said they will not be hosting community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the city of Pleasantville will not sponsor or direct any events which encourage interpersonal contact or close proximity among the general public,” according to a news release from police Chief Sean Riggin, citing a consultation with city officials, the Office of Emergency Management and health experts. “We invite our community to engage in activities which allow our kids to have fun, while practicing social distance and safe practices.”
Ventnor
Ventnor officials have planned a Fall Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, featuring food trucks, crafters, karaoke and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on the beach.
Cape May County
Lower Township
A drive thru trunk-or-treat is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Cape May Campus, 341 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. The rain date is Oct. 22.
Another drive thru trunk-or-treat is set for Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richard M. Teitelman Middle School parking lot, 687 Route 9.
Ocean City
This year’s Halloween Parade has been canceled, the city and the Ocean City Exchange Club said in September.
The event, which would have been the 73rd annual installment, was scheduled for Oct. 29.
“With N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy’s strict prohibition on mass gatherings unlikely to be lifted any time soon and with so much advanced planning necessary for event participants and organizers, making the call now is the only safe decision,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a news release.
- Halloween House Decorating Contest: The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020. The contest encourages everybody to get in the spirit of the holiday in a safe and fun way. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes.
- Trick-or-Treating: Hours for Ocean City will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free door hangers will be available starting Friday to identify homes that will put out treats. This system will make it easier for trick-or-treaters to find participating homes, and it will limit interactions with homes not participating. Check www.ocnj.us/halloween for details on how to pick up your free door hanger and on recommended health and safety precautions.
- Halloween Costume Skate: The Ocean City Skate Park will be host to a Halloween event with prizes for best trick and best costume. The skate will be 4 p.m. to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue. Free candy and music will be available.
Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said that his city's Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has been canceled because of COVID-19.
However, trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Officials have also scheduled alternate events for those who do not feel comfortable participating.
Saturday, Oct. 24, is the Family Halloween Magic Show at the Freeman Douglas Field on Route 9. There will be two afternoon shows. The shows are free but reservations are required. Time of shows are to be announced. That same day, from 6 to 8 p.m., will be a drive through trunk-or-treat in the Teitelman School parking lot.
Upper Township
The township's trick-or-treating hours have been set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Wildwood Crest
Wildwood Crest officials set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, according to a Thursday news release.
Trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, according to the release.
“Those who plan to trick-or-treat should limit groups to current household members, stay local as much as possible, and limit the number of homes visited along their route,” officials said. “Social distancing should be practiced as much as possible among all who are not members of the same household.”
Officials urged those distributing treats to limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters as much as possible, and to wear masks when individuals come to the door and regularly wash hands.
“Those distributing treats may consider leaving a treat bowl on their porch, on a table or in a place where it can be easily accessed by trick-or-treaters while adhering to social-distancing requirements,” officials said. “If possible, those distributing treats should arrange individually packaged treats so trick-or-treaters can collect their treats without having to access a shared bowl. Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable. Non-food treats should be considered for distribution.”
Woodbine
Trick-or-treating is set for 5 p.m. to 8p.m. on Halloween.
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Trick-or-treat will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Milville
Millville is planning to hold Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Vineland
Vineland officials on Monday said that they will hold “traditional” trick-or-treating on Halloween.
The events, which will be in compliance with “current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
“This includes wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer,” according to the post. “Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy.”
Also in the post, officials urges residents to make parties virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to carve pumpkins.
The City of Vineland will hold traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours on Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 pm to 7:00...Posted by Vineland City on Monday, September 28, 2020
