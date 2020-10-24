Mainland tops EHT 3-1 in friendly but tight, hard-fought girls soccer game

“We were able to hold them to one goal and kept plugging away, and we found the back of the net,” said Mainland coach Chris Meade, Jane’s uncle. “It was a fast and physical game. With teams like Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Middle Township, it speaks volumes about the talent of teams in our area. Some of the girls on the two teams play travel (soccer) together. The teams played friendly but hard on both ends.”

The play in the first 40 minutes was end to end, and both teams showed plenty of speed.

Dirkes, a junior forward, made it 1-0 in the seventh minute with a shot that went off the left post and in. Glover assisted. Dirkes has six goals on the year.

EHT scoring leader Nikki Danz tied the game in front in the 18th minute after a cross from the right wing by Alicia Page. Danz, a senior forward, has 14 goals.

Mainland’s Genevieve Morrison and EHT’s Samantha Oliver each made four saves.

“These are two of the best teams in the Cape-Atlantic League,” Egg Harbor Township coach Christian Wiech said. “The run of play was pretty even, but they found the net on their chances at the end. We’re excited because we play them again at home in a couple weeks (4 p.m. Nov. 12). Our girls will be ready.”