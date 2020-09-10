Nick Atohi was awarded the spring 2020 recipient of the Atlantic Cape Buccaneers Baseball Academic Achievement Award.
The award is given each semester to the top GPA earner on the Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team.
Atohi was a Mainland Regional High School baseball standout who transferred to ACCC from Rowan College at Burlington County in spring 2019.
“Nick’s accomplishment is all the more impressive,” said Atlantic Cape Community baseball coach Rod Velardi in a news release. “Because when he came here, his grades were not good, and he had to completely change how he did things, which he has obviously done. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”
In addition to being leader in the classroom, Atohi is also a leader on the field as a co-captain and one of the team’s top players.
“Being a Buccaneer has taught me to make academics my priority, while still working hard and having fun playing baseball,” Atohi said in the release.
Four Buccaneers out of a 17-man roster. including Atohi, earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic honors. Atohi and J.B. Barron (the fall 2019 AAA recipient) earned Second Team honors (3.90 GPA or above), and Omar Luis and Shane Nanek earned Third Team honors (3.70 GPA or above).
In addition to the team’s All-Academic scholar athletes, five other Buccaneers earned GPAs of 3.0 or above, including Jake Brennan (3.40), Brian Dickson (3.40), Phil Santa Maria (3.39), Nate Koss 3.20) and Alex Gallagher (3.10).
“We are proud of all our Buccaneers,” Velardi said. “These guys spend many hours training, practicing and preparing to represent their college on the ball field. That was taken away from them last season due to COVID-19, but they never gave up. With our new 35-man roster, we will be better and stronger — on and off the field — this season.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.