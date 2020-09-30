Mainland girls tennis open season with 5-0 win over Wildwood Catholic

“I’m really excited for our season,” said Thakkar, who was a second-team Press All-Star last season. “It was a great first match. It was a great start to the season, and I hope this continues for the rest of our matches.”

Mainland coach Kathy Yohe, Wildwood Catholic coach Joseph Halasz, players on the bench and parents and fans that attended wore masks the entire match.

Players on the court put on masks immediately after they were done competing and did not shake hands after their matches were over.

“I’m really glad we had the season,” Thakkar said. “Everyone is wearing their masks and taking their precautions and social distancing, so it’s good. It feels safe when we play.”

Last season, Mainland finished 17-2 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals. The team made the semifinals for at least the seventh consecutive fall. The Mustangs competed in the sectional finals in 2018 and won the title in 2016.

Mainland made the quarterfinals in 2012.

That can’t happen this season as the NJSIAA will not have any state tournaments. New Jersey tennis teams, however, will still be able to compete for regional titles.