Las Vegas Aces general manager Dan Padover works the WNBA draft Thursday from home with help from 6-month-old daughter Preston Joy. Padover, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the WNBA Executive of the Year Sunday.
Las Vegas Aces general manager Dan Padover, right, at a news conference with coach Bill Laimbeer and star player Liz Cambage. On Sunday, Padover, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the WNBA Executive of the Year.
Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, left, and general manager Dan Padover. A Mainland Regional High School graduate, Padover was named the WNBA Executive of the Year on Sunday.
Ten years ago, as a senior at the University of Connecticut, Dan Padover was the assistant to the director of basketball operations for the women's basketball team.
That is when his journey started.
All the hard work since then came to fruition Sunday.
Padover, general manager of basketball operations for the Las Vegas Aces, was named the 2020 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the league announced Sunday.
The 2006 Mainland Regional High School graduate received six first-place votes, two for second place and one for third for a total of 37 points.
The selection committee consisted of one executive from each of the 12 teams. Jim Pitman, general manager and vice president of the Phoenix Mercury, was second with 32 points.
Padover, who grew up in Northfield, joined Las Vegas as its general manager in December 2018.
“I was obviously very happy,” said Padover, 32, of Stamford, Connecticut. “But more so it’s just a reflection on our really good group of players and an awesome coaching staff, led by (head coach) Bill Laimbeer.
“It’s a reflection of this entire team and the work they have done this year. Now, we just have to finish it off and have a good playoff run.”
Las Vegas lost the first game of a best-of-five semifinal series against the Connecticut Sun 87-62 on Sunday. Game 2 is 9 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.
WNBA teams played a 22-game regular season that began July 26. The Aces finished 18-4 and earned the top-seed and a two-round bye into the semifinals.
All regular and postseason games have been played in a bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Padover signed seven free agents last offseason and fashioned a roster that had its second-best regular-season finish and produced the league MVP, forward A’ja Wilson, and the Sixth Woman of the Year, forward Dearica Hamby.
“More than anything, I felt a sense of gratitude to everyone that helped me along the way,” Padover said about his initial reaction to his award. “And probably just a little bit of pride with the work I’ve done the last 10 years. You just want to work as hard as you can, make people notice and hope good things happen. It was a nice acknowledgment.”
After graduating from Connecticut with a degree in psychology and business administration, Padover had to decide if he wanted to take the traditional career route or follow his passion for basketball.
Padover took an unpaid internship with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2010-2011 as an assistant video coordinator, providing video edits of future opponent to coaches, including former coach Doug Collins and now-Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who was one of the first people who called Padover on Sunday after his accolade went public.
After that, Padover worked as the video coordinator for the Rutgers University women’s team from 2011-2013, editing videos and film and doing other special projects for Naismith Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer.
Padover then worked for the WNBA’s New York Liberty for about six years, working his way up from video coordinator (2012-13), manager of basketball operations (2013-16), director of basketball operations (2016-17) and vice president of basketball operations (2017-18).
Laimbeer, a Pro Basketball Hall of Fame player, was the coach of the Liberty for most of those years and a mentor to Padover before taking the position as the Aces’ coach in 2017.
About a year later, Laimbeer asked Padover to be the GM in Las Vegas.
Padover said Kristin Bernert was also a mentor to him during his tenure with the Liberty. Bernert is now the executive vice president of sports operations at Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., which includes the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty.
It also features the Westchester Knicks, with whom Padover also worked.
“I’ve always loved basketball,” said Padover, who added his father, Gary, used to be the physiologist at Atlantic City High School in the 1990s and took him to the Vikings games, the annual Battle at the Bay tournament, Sixers games and, overall, groomed his passion for the sport. Gary Padover
died Dec. 30, 2018, at 70 -- one day after his son officially accepted the Aces' GM job.
“It’s hard to get here, but it’s even harder to stay here. I always try to keep my foot on the gas and work as hard as I can."
Padover, who has a 6-month old daughter, Preston Joy, with wife Joy, added, “I enjoy building relationships with the players, agents and the other GMs in the league. It’s really rewarding to watch players grow, not only as players but as people,” added Padover, who said that Aces guard Sugar Rodgers also played for him when he had the operation roles with the Liberty.
“I try to get to know people; then basketball becomes secondary. When you get to know the people, it becomes fun.”
Padover never played basketball at Mainland, only tennis. But he would play pick-up games with some buddies, including best friends and classmates Luke Dillion and Matt Flynn.
Dillion played basketball for the Mustangs. Flynn was the quarterback at Mainland.
Padover said the Flynn and Dillion families were huge influences in his career, especially Luke and Matt.
“Anybody down there that knows me knows that I’m a hoops guy,” Padover said. “I’ve been that way my whole life.
“A lot of my friends and the families around the South Jersey area, they are good people and helped me build that character and toughness you need in sports. I definitely take a lot of that South Jersey/Philly attitude with everything I do.”
Notes: Game 3 of the Aces' semifinal series will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2). Game 4, if necessary, is set for Sunday at either 1 or 3 p.m. (ESPN, ABC). Game 5 would be played Sept. 29 at either 7 or 9 (ESPN2).
