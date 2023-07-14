Owen DiLeo struck out eight and allowed just one earned run in 4 2/3 innings Monday to lead the Mainland 10-and-under Little League baseball team to the District 16 title with a 7-3 victory over Ocean City/Upper Township.
DiLeo went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Michael Granieri and Carson Kahn each drove in a run.
Mainland went undefeated in district play and had a 12-1 record overall. Mainland advanced to the sectional tournament. The team consists of players from Linwood and Somers Point.
Along with DiLeo, Granieri and Kahn, Konstantinos Ballias,, Cooper Kuemmerle, Nolan Meyers, Hunter Rocco, R.J. Scattone, Owen Schaeffer, Jackson Schneider, Logan Smith and Drew Thomas are also on the team
