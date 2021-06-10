Luke Williams "aka Captain America" hits walk-off HR for Phillies

The Phillies drafted Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft. He was not considered one of the team's top prospects, but he opened some eyes in spring training and had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .352/.439/.465 for the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs before joining Team USA.

Before Wednesday's ninth inning, the Phillies appeared headed for a lifeless loss to the Braves.

Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk, and then Williams came to the plate with two outs.

He pulled a slider from Braves closer Will Smith 377 feet into the left field stands.

Williams is from Orange County, California. His mom Jeannine, dad Mark, younger sister Samantha and younger brother Ike were in the Citizens Bank stands to watch the home run. Williams parents were in Florida for the Team USA Tournament. They flew back to California on Sunday but then took a 5 a.m. flight Tuesday to Philadelphia when they learned Williams was headed for the big leagues.

Williams also had plenty of congratulatory texts on his phone.