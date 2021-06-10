Luke Williams "aka Captain America" hits walk-off HR for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin called Luke Williams “Captain America” on Wednesday night.
After the month Williams has had so far, he definitely deserves a nickname and that one seems perfect.
The rookie utility man hit two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The walk-off home run was the first of Williams’ career and it came in just his second big league game. Williams ran toward first base with his mouth agape as he watched the flight of the ball.
“I don’t know if I’ll have words to describe that moment,” Williams said. “That was pretty incredible. I’m still trying to figure it all out. You can’t make this up.
“It hasn’t been the easiest journey, but this is pretty awesome.”
Before the Phillies called him up Tuesday, Williams spent last week helping Team USA qualify for the Olympic games. The U.S. went 4-0 to win the North and South American Olympic qualifying tournament, which ended Saturday.
Williams, 24, batted .444 (8 for 18) with a double, triple, a home run and six RBIs in the tournament.
"You think about the 10-day period that he's had," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
The Phillies drafted Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft. He was not considered one of the team's top prospects, but he opened some eyes in spring training and had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .352/.439/.465 for the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs before joining Team USA.
Before Wednesday's ninth inning, the Phillies appeared headed for a lifeless loss to the Braves.
Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk, and then Williams came to the plate with two outs.
He pulled a slider from Braves closer Will Smith 377 feet into the left field stands.
Williams is from Orange County, California. His mom Jeannine, dad Mark, younger sister Samantha and younger brother Ike were in the Citizens Bank stands to watch the home run. Williams parents were in Florida for the Team USA Tournament. They flew back to California on Sunday but then took a 5 a.m. flight Tuesday to Philadelphia when they learned Williams was headed for the big leagues.
Williams also had plenty of congratulatory texts on his phone.
“I thought my phone blew up the first couple of days,” he said. “I can’t imagine tonight. It’s going to be hard to get back to everyone, but I’ll find a way to get back to them. It wasn’t just me who got here. I had a lot of people who helped me out.”
Williams brought eight gloves to Philadelphia and can play multiple positions. Girardi said the rookie's versatility is a big plus.
Williams got a bunt single in his only at-bat Tuesday. On Wednesday, he started in centerfield and in addition to his home run also doubled.
“Last night was great. Today was even better,” Girardi said. “I don’t know what his encore is.”
The Phillies (29-31) are a four games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
They are team mired in mediocrity and in a need of spark.
Could Captain America's walk-off shake up the dormant Phillies?
“We’re fired up,” Eflin said. “It could very easily be momentum shifting for the season.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
