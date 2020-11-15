Lower Cape May football downs Holy Cross

The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team evened its record at 3-3 with a 30-26 win over Holy Cross Prep on Saturday.
Lower quarterback Hunter Ray ran for a touchdown and threw for two scores.
Lower running back Marcus Hebron ran for a TD and Christian Campanaro and Archie Lawler caught TD passes. Wes Tosto kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Lower is scheduled to host Overbrook on Thursday.
