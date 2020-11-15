Lower Cape May assistant coach Colin Thompson scores first NFL touchdown

It's been a pretty good weekend for the Lower Cape May Regional High School football team.
The Caper Tigers beat Holy Cross 30-26 on Saturday to even their record at 3-3. On Sunday, Colin Thompson, their offensive coordinator, scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end, scored for the Carolina Panthers against Tampa Bay.
Thompson's score on a 7-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater helped Carolina go up 7-0. It also was the first catch of his NFL career. The Buccaneers led 39-23 with a little under five minutes left in the game.
On Sept. 7, Carolina re-signed Thompson to a one-year deal and added him to their active 53-man roster. The Panthers had waived him two days earlier.
Thompson, 26, began his college career at Florida and endured multiple surgeries after breaking both feet. He finished his collegiate career with three seasons at Temple and played under Matt Rhule, who now coaches the Panthers.
“It’s just been a grind (to get to this point),” Thompson said in September.
The 26-year-old lives in Cape May and is a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania. The New York Giants then signed Thompson to their preseason roster in 2017, but after one preseason game he underwent an emergency appendectomy and was waived. He worked out for about a dozen NFL teams and spent 2018 on the Chicago Bears' practice squad.
Thompson has been associated with the Cape May community since he was young. His mother owns Cotton Company and Lace Silhouettes Lingerie in the Washington Street Mall. His father is a local real estate agent.
Thompson has been associated with the Cape May community since he was young. His mother owns Cotton Company and Lace Silhouettes Lingerie in the Washington Street Mall. His father is a local real estate agent.
Even after landing on the Panthers' roster in September, he said he planned to continue working with Lower Cape May virtually.
“I’m all in,” Thompson said. “I’m really excited to be a part of what they are doing down there and want to help out in any way that I can.”
Staff Writer Patrick Mulranen contributed to this report.
