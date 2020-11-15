Lower Cape May assistant coach Colin Thompson scores first NFL touchdown

It's been a pretty good weekend for the Lower Cape May Regional High School football team.

The Caper Tigers beat Holy Cross 30-26 on Saturday to even their record at 3-3. On Sunday, Colin Thompson, their offensive coordinator, scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end, scored for the Carolina Panthers against Tampa Bay.

Thompson's score on a 7-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater helped Carolina go up 7-0. It also was the first catch of his NFL career. The Buccaneers led 39-23 with a little under five minutes left in the game.

On Sept. 7, Carolina re-signed Thompson to a one-year deal and added him to their active 53-man roster. The Panthers had waived him two days earlier.

Thompson, 26, began his college career at Florida and endured multiple surgeries after breaking both feet. He finished his collegiate career with three seasons at Temple and played under Matt Rhule, who now coaches the Panthers.

“It’s just been a grind (to get to this point),” Thompson said in September.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}