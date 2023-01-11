Looking Ahead for B2 for Wednesday, Jan. 11

EAGLES
(home playoff game Jan. 21 or 22; details TBD)
FLYERS
Wed. 1/11
Washington
7 p.m.
Sat. 1/14
at Washington
7 p.m.
Mon. 1/16
at Boston
1 p.m.
76ERS
Thurs. 1/12
Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
Sat. 1/14
at Utah
9 p.m.
Sun. 1/15
at L.A. Lakers
9:30 p.m.
STOCKTON OSPREYS
Wednesday: Women's basketball vs. Kean, 5:30 p.m.
Men's basketball vs. Kean, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Women's basketball at New Jersey City, 1 p.m.
Men's basketball at New Jersey City, 3 p.m.
Women's and men's indoor track and field at TCNJ Lions Indoor Invitational in New York, 5 p.m.
