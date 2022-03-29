Looking Ahead for B2 for Tuesday, March 29

PHILLIES
Tues. 3/29
at N.Y. Yankees*
1:05 p.m.
Wed. 3/30
Detroit*
1:05 p.m.
Thurs. 3/31
N.Y. Yankees*
1:05 p.m.
*spring training in Fla.
FLYERS
Tue. 3/29
at Minnesota
8 p.m.
Sat. 4/2
Toronto
7 p.m.
Sun. 4/3
at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.
76ERS
Tues. 3/29
Milwaukee
7 p.m.
Thurs. 3/31
at Detroit
7 p.m.
Sat. 4/2
Charlotte
12:30 p.m.
UNION
Sat. 4/2
Charlotte
7:30 p.m.
Sat. 4/9
Columbus
6 p.m.
Sat. 4/16
at Toronto
7:30 p.m.
STOCKTON OSPREYS
Tuesday: Baseball vs. Immaculata, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s lacrosse at Cabrini, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Women’s tennis at Stevens, 4 p.m.
Men’s lacrosse at Neumann, 7 p.m.
Friday: Women’s golf at Arcadia Classic at Eagle Ridge GC in Lakewood, noon
