Looking Ahead for B2 for Saturday, May 14

PHILLIES
Sat. 5/14
at L.A. Dodgers
10:10 p.m.
Sun. 5/15
at L.A. Dodgers
4:10 p.m.
Tues. 5/17
San Diego
6:45 p.m.
O.C. NOR’EASTERS
Sat. 5/21
at Real Central NJ
7:30 p.m.
Fri. 5/27
Phila. Lone Star
7 p.m.
Sun. 5/29
West Chester United
7 p.m.
UNION
Sat. 5/14
N.Y. Red Bulls
7:30 P.M.
Sun. 5/22
at Portland
10 p.m.
Sat. 5/28
New England
7:30 p.m.
STOCKTON OSPREYS
Saturday: Women’s rowing at Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
Men’s lacrosse at Salisbury in NCAA Tournament, noon
Monday: Men's and women's track and field at Swarthmore Last Chance Meet, 3 p.m.
