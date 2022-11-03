Looking Ahead for B2 for Friday, Nov. 4

PHILLIES
Sat. 11/5
at Houston* (if nec.)
8:03 p.m.
Sun. 11/6
at Houston* (if nec.)
8:03 p.m.
*World Series
EAGLES
Mon. 11/14
Washington
8:15 p.m.
Sun. 11/20
at Indianapolis
1 p.m.
Sun. 11/27
Green Bay
8:20 p.m.
FLYERS
Sat. 11/5
at Ottawa
7 p.m.
Tues. 11/8
St. Louis
7 p.m.
Thurs. 11/10
at Columbus
7 p.m.
76ERS
Fri. 11/4
New York
7 p.m.
Mon. 11/7
Phoenix
8 p.m.
Thurs. 11/10
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
UNION
Sat. 11/5
at LAFC*
4 p.m.
*MLS Cup
STOCKTON OSPREYS
Thursday: Volleyball in NJAC Tourn. vs. Kean, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Volleyball in NJAC Tourn., if nec., details TBA
