Ted Klepac was an outgoing and multi-talented man with many accomplishments.
He was a social studies teacher in Ocean City for 39 years, a certified tennis teaching professional, a Seaville Volunteer Fire Co. president and vice president, an assistant football coach, a track and field official and an announcer at basketball games.
But he’ll likely be most remembered as a successful boys track and field coach at Ocean City High School in the 1960s and 1970s. He took over in 1963 and coached for 12 seasons.
Klepac, a resident of the Seaville section of Upper Township, died Aug. 20 at 85 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
Klepac’s viewing was held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home in Linwood on Friday. Two of Klepac’s former track runners, Tom Jones and Fritz Hastings, showed up wearing their old Ocean City track and field jackets.
Jones was a senior co-captain of the team in 1973. That year, Ocean City won its division at the Bridgeton Relays, the Cape-Atlantic League team and relay championships, the Cape May County title and its division at the Long Branch Relays. Those titles were listed on the back of Jones’ jacket.
The 1973 team finished 9-2 in dual meets, contributing to Klepac’s career record of 71-29.
High school track was measured in yards rather than meters in those days, and Jones specialized in the 440. He went on to be a 400-meter runner at William Paterson College (now William Paterson University) and a 1978 graduate.
“He (Klepac) was one of a kind,” said Jones, 65, now a Pleasantville resident. “He was tough, but he prepared you, and you were ready to go. There could be a million people there, but you could always hear his voice. He taught me about leadership. He was very inspirational. Everybody always wanted to run for coach Klepac. He made you think you were going to win because of preparation. We were always prepared.”
Jones was the anchor of an outstanding mile relay (similar to the 4x400 meters run today). The others were Terry Tracey, who was the other team co-captain, Mike Fields and Jimmy Watts.
“Sometimes he would go up into the pressbox during the meet and talk to the guys on the team on the loudspeaker,” Jones said.
Hastings, 68, ran the 2-mile for Klepac’s team from 1967-70 and became an assistant coach for the team. Hastings went on to become a strength and conditioning coach and the owner of a gym.
“He’s the reason I’m a coach,” said Hastings, an Ocean City resident.
Hastings remembers the moment his 51-year career as a coach and trainer began.
“One day when I was a senior, Ted came into my architecture class and said to the teacher, Richard Ellis, ‘I need him.’ Mr. Ellis said, ‘He’s yours.’ Ted said to get on the bus and coach the freshman track team at their away meet. He made me an assistant coach as a senior, and I kept coaching from that point.”
Klepac was an athlete at Woodbury High School and was a tennis player at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).
Tom Williams, a longtime broadcaster, sportswriter and Ocean City sports historian, said that as a Glassboro senior Klepac teamed with freshman Phil Birnbaum (later the OCHS boys tennis coach) to have an undefeated tennis doubles season for the Profs.
“He was always entertaining and a very successful coach,” Willliams said of Klepac. “He was part of a very interesting time at Ocean City High School. Dixie Howell (the boys basketball coach) was ending his coaching career, and Jack Boyd (his successor) was getting started. Phil Birnbaum was getting the tennis team going, and Pat Dougherty was starting girls basketball.”
Klepac served on the Ventnor Planning Board for 10 years. He also was a past member of the Upper Township Kiwanis Club and started the Ocean City High School’s Key Club in 1992.
His wife, Martha, predeceased him. Klepac is survived by children Debby Gaskill (Greer) and George, twin sister Janice Brasher (Bert) and grandchildren Lillian and William.
Burial Saturday was private.
1 of 39
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Andrew Zielinski of Wildwood poses with his 1st place medal in 200 meter during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Hannah Kelleher and Christina Adams of Lower Cape May with show off their medals during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Erin Hanlon wins the girls wins the 400 meters of Ocean City wins the 100 during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
PHOTOS from 2019 Cape May County track and field championships
1 of 39
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Gavin Fox of Ocean City wins the boys 1600 meters of during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Sophia Gresham of Ocean City wins the 100 during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Kevin King of Ocean City wins the 110 meters during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Gavin Fox of Ocean City wins the boys 1600 meters of during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Kevin King of Ocean City wins the 110 meter hurdles during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Andrew Zielinski of Wildwood poses with his 1st place medal in 200 meter during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Hannah Kelleher and Christina Adams of Lower Cape May with show off their medals during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Mackenzie Matura of Ocean City wins the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Erin Hanlon wins the girls wins the 400 meters of Ocean City wins the 100 during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Luke Kramer of Ocean City wins the 800 meters during the Cape May County Track and Field Championships. Ocean City, NJ. May 10, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.