UPPER TOWNSHIP — Longport lifeguards Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race in 1 hour, 13 minutes, 35 seconds Monday night.

McGrath and Duffey topped a field of 47 doubles crews in a race that started and finished in the waters at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of the township.

Longport's Emma Barnhart and Madelyn Fox won the women's division for the second year in a row, this time in 1:23.24. There were six female crews. Barnhart and Fox finished 25th overall.

The 31st annual event is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis.

Cape May's Andrew Treffeisen and Mike Fitzpatrick finished second in 1:13.57, and two-time defending champions Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko of Wildwood Crest were third in 1:14.21. Treffeisen and Fitzpatrick also were second in the race last year.

McGrath and Duffey were fourth in 2022.

"It was our fourth time doing it," said Duffey, 40, the stern. "We've come close a couple times, but we had a good race plan tonight. Windy conditions, and we might be the only people here tonight that actually enjoyed that. It feels great to win this race, and it's a good cause."

The rowers went first to Sea Isle City, then turned in the other direction and headed to the southern tip of Ocean City. After a final turn, the crews rowed back to the Deauville Inn finish line. The race was approximately 7 miles.

"Off the start, we were in the middle, and I think a couple boats actually moved on us pretty good," said McGrath 37. "I think we were fourth for a little while. We found some good water and got into first and held the lead the entire way."

Upper Township's Jimmy Nilsen and James Garoh were fourth in 1:14.56, and Wildwood Crest's Terry McGovern and James Yarussi took fifth in 1:15.35. Wildwood's Brandon Joyce and Cainan Noon finished sixth in 1:15.45, and Avalon's Craig Whitehead and Shane McGrath were seventh in 1:15.59.

Ventnor lifeguard alumni Tom Sher and Kevin Prendergast, defending champions in the alumni division, won again, in 1:17.50. Sher and Prendergast were 10th overall. The division had three crews.

Avalon's Gary Nagle and Danielle Smith won the mixed doubles division in 1:18.00. The category had seven crews.

The event also has several paddleboard divisions, with 48 paddlers competing on a 4-mile course.

Gavin Loughlin of Diamond Beach took the early lead and won the Open division in 53:28. Sean Geary of Avalon was second in 55:50, and Ocean City's Brian Pasternak took third in 56:59. The category had six paddlers.

"I've been training a lot this summer, so my plan was to go as fast as I could for as long as I could," said Loughlin, 21.

Other paddleboard winners

Male 12-foot prone: Tom Medvecky, Cape May 1:01.23; Female 12-foot prone: Grace Emig, Brigantine 1:02.28; Male 10-foot, 6-inch prone: Bob Lenahan, Brigantine 1:19.47; Female 10-foot, 6-inch prone: Emma Demario, Cape May 1:15.36; Male standup: Tyler Hunter 58:10; Female standup: Josie Lata 1:14.14.

PHOTOS 31st annual Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race