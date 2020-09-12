The Longport Beach Patrol doubles crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the fourth and final Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season in 23 minutes, 31 seconds on Saturday at Seaview Harbor Beach in Egg Harbor Township.
McGrath and Duffey also clinched the Brennan McCann season points trophy.
The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of Kevin Prendergast and Tom Sher finished second in the race in 24:21. Third was the crew of John Swift, a Margate alumnus, and Mic Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, in 25:03.
The race had seven crews.
