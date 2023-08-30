The Longport Beach Patrol crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the Hammer Row in 37 minutes, 20 seconds on Aug. 24 at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.

Mike Flanagan, an Atlantic City lifeguard, and John Swift, a Margate alumnus, were second in the four-mile race in 37:33. Atlantic City’s Vince Granese and Nick Guidara were third in 37:39.

Upper Township’s Lorna Connell and Kailey Grimley placed 26th overall in 42:01 and won the women’s division. Cape May Point’s Ben Swan and Lilly Swan were 17th in 40:48 and took the mixed doubles division. Upper Township alumni Wayne MacMurray and Jimmy Gibbons finished 19th in 41:00 and won the alumni division.

The event also had paddleboard racing, and Sean Geary of Avalon was first overall and won the prone paddleboard division in 40:39. Pepper Kolman of Surf City was seventh overall and won the women’s prone division in 46:49.

Zach Steiner of Margate placed third overall and captured the standup division in 42:09. Josette Lata of Harvey Cedars was 19th in 52:19 and won the women’s standup division.