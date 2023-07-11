LONGPORT — Lifeguards from five different beach patrols won each of the five races at the 25th annual Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Tuesday night.

Longport, with Megan Fox winning the swim, was one of those five, but the host patrol gained the overall edge with two second places and other strong finishes.

Longport won the team title with 19 points. Sea Isle City got a four-boat-length win from 17-year-old Maura Quinn in the singles row and finished second overall with 16 points. Ocean City won the surf dash and took third in the scoring with 15. Ventnor totaled 14 for fourth, and Upper Township placed fifth with 13.

Scoring was 6-5-4-3-2-1 for the first six places.

Longport’s Jordyn Ricciotti of Longport was second in the swim, a race in which two guards from each beach patrol could enter.

Ventnor’s Meghan Holland and Stacey Price won the doubles row by about five boat-lengths, but Longport’s Madelyn Fox (Megan’s sister) and Emma Barnhart took second. Megan Fox returned to get fifth in the paddleboard race for two points, and Madelyn Fox was sixth in the singles row for one point.

“It’s really great that the talent is all spread out,” Longport Beach Patrol Chief Tom Kresz said. “We had different winners from every city, and that’s always great. As far as Longport, we had a strong showing in the doubles (and an) even stronger showing in the swim. The girls did great tonight, and we’re happy to bring home the win.”

Megan Fox swam ahead of Ricciotti by about 5 feet near the end, got up first and won in 9 minutes, 16 seconds. Fox was expecting a little break before also doing the paddleboard, the next event. It didn’t happen.

“I went out strong on both (races), but there was a little confusion,” said Fox, 19. “There was supposed to be a break, and I gave everything in the swim and then right to the paddle.

“It was a lot harder going out (in the swim), fighting the current, for sure. So I definitely went out faster than I came in. Also, I had to set a course for myself since I was in the front at the beginning.”

Grace Emig of Brigantine won the paddleboard race for the second straight year. The race had a box course with a 30-yard run on the beach to a finish line, and Emig beat Ocean City’s Lexi Santer by 3 inches.

Quinn, a second year Sea Isle lifeguard, is a rising senior at Mainland Regional High School. Her victory in the singles row was her first against other patrols.

“I had a great course, and the turn was amazing,” Quinn said. “With all the swells, it was just perfect coming in. I was close last year, and this year it was my goal to be top three. It happened tonight.”

Holland and Price dominated the doubles row and won in 12 minutes, 1 second at the northern end of the beach.

“Megan did a great job with the course and made sure we knew where we were going,” said Price, 27, the stern. “We had a good plan of action and went out and executed.”

Santer was third in the swim and second in the paddleboard but ended up victorious by taking the third leg of Ocean City’s winning surf dash, which also included Claudia Booth, Morgan Decosta and Kat Soanes. Decosta and Soanes were on the O.C. team that won the race last year.

“I like to do a lot of events,” Santer said. “I feel like it’s more interesting that way, and I get to train a lot of different ways and don’t bored with one thing. It’s also cool to represent the team and be able to help toward a future win.”

Results

Doubles row: 1. Ventnor (Meghan Holland-Stacey Price) 12:01; 2. Longport (Madelyn Fox-Emma Barnhart) 12:23; 3. Sea Isle City (Callie Reed-Abigail Ryan) 12:29.

Swim: 1. Megan Fox, Longport 9:16; 2. Jordyn Ricciotti, Longport 9:20; 3. Lexi Santer, Ocean City 9:48.

Paddleboard race: 1. Grace Emig, Brigantine 3:39; 2. Lexi Santer, Ocean City 3:40; 3. Katie Collins-Joyce, Wildwood 4:00.

Singles row: 1. Maura Quinn, Sea Isle City 4:37; 2. Julianna Granese, Atlantic City 4:53; 3. Sam Keough, Ventnor 4:57.

Surf dash: 1. Ocean City (Claudia Booth, Morgan Decosta, Lexi Santer, Kat Soanes) 1:54; 2. Upper Township 1:58; 3. Ventnor 2:02.

PHOTOS Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational