Longport man helps MLB get a grip with secret South Jersey mud

The mud is found during low tide, shoveled from the banks of the waterway and stuffed into buckets to be brought back to a garage at the Jersey Shore.

It has been harvested — which is how Jim Bintliff, of Longport, describes the act of digging up mud — in South Jersey for more than 80 years ever since one of Connie Mack's assistant coaches discovered it could help grip baseballs.

And as Major League Baseball clamps down this month on pitchers using foreign substances to doctor balls, this mysterious mud remains the only agent approved by the league to be applied to baseballs.

But where exactly is it found?

"The way I describe it and the way it's always been described, is it's a tributary to the Delaware River on the Jersey side," Bintliff said. "That's the best I can do."

The mud — which is officially called Lena Blackburne Baseball Rubbing Mud — is used by every team in both the major and minor leagues.

MLB's official rule book says that each ball must be "properly rubbed so that the gloss is removed."

And before each game, a clubhouse attendant rubs the balls to be used that night with the South Jersey mud.