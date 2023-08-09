VENTNOR — Emma Barnhart and sisters Madelyn Fox and Megan Fox led the Longport Beach Patrol to a big win Wednesday in the 28th Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational at Suffolk Avenue beach.

In the first race of the 28th annual event, Madelyn Fox and Barnhart rowed onto a wave and rode it sideways to a win in the doubles row. Defending champion Megan Fox did a straight course in the swim while others were pulled northward by the current, and she won the race by 10 seconds.

With two straight wins to begin the event, Longport just needed to score a few more points to win, but did better than that with second-place finishes in the other races, the singles row and the surf dash. Madelyn Fox was second to Atlantic City's Julianna Granese by 10 seconds in the singles. The Longport team of Alivia Wainwright, Megan Fox, Barnhart and Morgan Lancaster was second to Upper Township in the surf dash.

Longport won it with 18 points. Sea Isle City scored in every race and finished second with 10 points. Upper Township took third with nine points, Atlantic City was fourth with seven, and three-time defending champion Ventnor (2019, 2021-22) placed fifth with six.

"It was a very good representation by the girls on our beach patrol," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Tom Kresz said. "They train very hard, and they're even better lifeguards, and that's what important. It's very impressive that we were able to score as well as we did in all four events. Two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes. It's very good for the girls and a very strong showing."

Barnhart, the stern of the Longport doubles crew, talked about catching the wave.

"We haven't shot in very many times," said Barnhart. "We rode the wave in pretty nice. We veered off at the end but we stayed on it till the end. This is our first win (against other patrols) other than the (Upper Township) Six-Mile Bay Row (they won the women's division on July 31)."

Megan Fox won the swim in 11 minutes, 28 seconds, and Sea Isle's Mary Kate Leonard finished second in 11:38. Sea Girt's McLane Gmelich was third in 11:48.

"Going out I was looking for the yellow flag and the blue flag (directly in front of the finish line) and I went in-between them because the current is cutting across so much," said Fox, 19. "These races are kind of hard because I notice that a lot of the girls races I have to lead the pack. And I kind of looked back and saw they were going in a different direction from me, so I kind of got nervous that my course wasn't good, but it ended up going really well."

Granese won the singles at the northern end of the beach in 4:55. She had finished second in the singles at the Longport Women's Invitational.

"It feels awesome to win," said Granese, 32.

Upper surf dashers Grace Steele, Eve Chiarello, Emily Culmone and Grace Malcarney won by a few feet in 2:55.

"Everything lined up right for us this year," said Steele, 24, a former Ocean City High School three-sport athlete. "We were able to place top-three in our other two races this year (second at the Longport Women's Invitational and third at the Ocean City Women's Invitational). So we really had a goal to get that first place this year.

"This is my first victory."

GALLERY: Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational