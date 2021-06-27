Zack Wheeler's dominant effort propels Phillies to much needed win and series split with the Mets

Sunday was an easy day to write about the good stuff when it came to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings as the Phillies salvaged a split of a four-game series with the New York Mets with a 4-2 victory at Citi Field in New York. The beleaguered Philadelphia bullpen, which has blown 20 saves this season, allowed two runs but protected the lead.

The Phillies (36-39) trail the first-place Mets (40-33) by five games in the National League East.

"We needed this win, so we could get back on the right track," Wheeler said. "As least we got the split. We need to be a little bit more consistent all around. We've got the team. We've got the guys. We just need a little more (consistency)."

The Phillies had dropped two of the first three games of the series in excruciating fashion. They blew leads with poor defense in both defeats. After Saturday’s 4-3 loss to New York, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who made a key ninth-inning error, urged the media to not only write about the Phillies bad defense but also the good stuff as well.

The Phillies played Sunday without Bryce Harper, who was out with a left calf injury after getting hit by a pitch Saturday. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Harper is day-to-day.