Zack Wheeler returns to form as Phillies end losing streak

PHILADELPHIA – Zack Wheeler returned Friday night to the form that has made him one of baseball’s best starting pitchers this season.
The Phillies needed the vintage Wheeler outing more than ever.
Wheeler struck out eight and allowed one run in seven innings as the Phillies ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia (48-48) trails the first-place New York Mets (51-43) by four games (five in the lost column) in the National League East.
"When you lose three in a row, you need a win," Wheeler said. "Pitch to your strengths, keep runs off the board and make it as easy as possible for our guys."
Before Friday, Wheeler had allowed 11 runs in his last 11 2/3 innings.
But against the Braves he looked the like the pitcher, who had a 1.44 ERA in 31 1/3, June innings.
After a shaky start Friday that saw him allow five hits and a run in the first three innings, Wheeler settled down and gave up just two hits from the fourth through the seventh innings. The crowd of 23,546 fans at Citizens Bank Park gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the mound after the top of the seventh.
The Phillies needed a lengthy and stingy outing from Wheeler not only to end the team’s losing streak but also because the Phillies pitching staff is in a state of flux because of injuries, COVID-19, and subpar performances. Manager Joe Girardi said the team has not yet decided who will start Monday's home against the Washington Nationals.
Wheeler's effort Friday allowed the Phillies pitching staff to take a breath and reset itself.
"Whenever you have (Wheeler) on the mound, you always have an opportunity to win the game," outfielder Bryce Harper said. "He's a workhorse for us."
Wheeler has been at his best against the Braves this season. He has a 1.35 ERA (4 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings pitched) with 34 strikeouts in four starts against Atlanta this year.
EXTRA INNINGS: Harper stole second, third and home for a career-high three stolen bases. His steal of home came in the fifth inning and gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead. It was the first time he had stolen home since he got his first ever career steal by stealing home against Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels on May 16, 2012.
"We stole some runs," Girardi said, "because we were able to steal some bases."
