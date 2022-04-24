Zach Warren pitching well to start year with double-A Reading: Local minor league update

Left-handed relief pitcher Zach Warren has been a bright spot in the Philadelphia Phillies organization this season.

Through Thursday, the 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland had pitched 5²/³ shutout innings in five relief appearances for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils. He had allowed just four hits and struck out nine.

Warren, 25, who pitched three seasons at the University of Tennessee, was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

In 139 minor-league games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.00 ERA and 301 strikeouts in 201 innings.

Here are updates on the local players making their journey through the minors, with stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in December and is with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He picked up his first win of the season April 17. Through six games, he was 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. In 163 career minor league games, he was 34-34 with a 4.64 ERA and 443 strikeouts in 514¹/³ innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, was batting .188 (9 for 48) with two homers with the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). He also had a double, four RBIs and nine runs in 13 games.

Through 317 minor-league games, he was hitting .281 with 56 doubles, 15 triples, 35 homers and 165 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, started with the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) and was 0-0 with a 17.05 ERA and six strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings (four games).

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 2-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 career minor-league games (54 innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, was 0-0 with the Portland (Boston Red Sox) with a 5.06 ERA in two starts. He had four strikeouts in 5¹/³ innings.

In 43 career games, Groome was 8-17 with a 4.96 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 168²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, had made two starts this season with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins). He was 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in eight innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 0-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 50 innings in 15 career games (14 starts).

Single-A (Low)

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, is off to a hot start with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds). In his latest start Thursday, he pitched four no-hit innings, allowing a walk and striking out four. In three games (two starts) this season, Petty was 0-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In five career games (three starts), Petty was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, is listed on the roster for the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complete League affiliate of Los Angeles. That season has not begun.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 16 career games (three starts), he is 202 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31²/³ innings.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 19, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Independent leagues

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, signed with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5. He made his debut in the season opener Friday, allowing an unearned run on four hits and striking out four in a 5-3 win over the York Revolution. He did not get the decision.

The Brigantine resident was released Sept. 12 by the San Diego Padres, who had selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

In 100 career minor-league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

