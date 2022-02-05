Youth wrestlers, coaches emphasize team competition at Wildwood tourney

John Knapp, who coaches Poway Wrestling in San Diego, grew up in Connecticut and has been to the Wildwood event for many years, said some of the best wrestling in the country is in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio. He moved to California two years ago but said he “is still partial to the wrestling here.”

At some individual tournaments, a wrestler who loses in the first round would either be done or have to compete in wrestlebacks to get more matches in, Knapp noted.

At the Wildwood tournament, wrestlers get the full amount of matches no matter what because it is a team event, which “win or lose, it helps you grow,” Knapp said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get enough of it back West, so we have we to come stuff like this,” he said. “This is a great tournament and a great experience for our kids to start seeing some of this great wrestling out East. It’s something we will be doing every year.

“It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Jimmy Garrett, who coaches and own The Orchard South Wrestling Club in Egg Harbor Township, entered his middle school wrestlers. He has coached about 60 wrestlers, including high school-age competitors, at his club for six years.