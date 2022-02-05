Youth wrestlers, coaches emphasize team competition at Wildwood tourney

WILDWOOD — Luke Ward and Ben Snyder were among the hundreds of youth wrestlers at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Friday.
The 12-year-old Buena Vista Township residents were there to compete in the 2022 National Youth Challenge Duals, a three-day team tournament that ends Sunday for elementary and middle school wrestling teams.
Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association hosted the event, which features some of the nation’s top youth wrestlers.
“It’s pretty nice,” said Ward, who is the son of St. Augustine Prep coach Bill Ward. “It’s a learning experience, and a way to get better, too.”
Fifteen mats were set up to accommodate 1,200-plus youth wrestlers and about 66 teams from across the country — up and down the East Coast, like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine and Georgia — but even some from Colorado and California.
The event, first held in 2005 and canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is unique because it focuses on the sport’s team aspect rather than on individual achievements.
Each team will have 10 matches — which were available to be livestreamed on FloWrestling.org.
“It’s pretty good,” said Snyder, who is a first-year wrestler for the Buena Braves and was experiencing the large-scale atmosphere for the first time as a wrestler. “A lot of new people. … It is a really fun sport, and something that has been passed down in my family for generations and it’s something I enjoy doing.”
Jim Agostino, the father of Egg Harbor Township High school coach Zach Agostino, formed the ACWA and organized the event with Brett Aretz, who coaches Buena Regional, and Barry Cobb, who coaches the Monroe Township (Middlesex County) junior wrestling program.
Jim Agostino, Aretz and Cobb are all on the executive board of the ACWA.
“It’s rewarding to watch the kids wrestle and then, all of a sudden, you see then in high school and beyond,” said Aretz, noting Olympic gold medalists such as Kyle Snyder, national champions like Myles Martin and Nick Suriano, who won four state titles with Bergen Catholic, have competed in the National Youth Challenge Duals over the years.
“A lot of those caliber-type kids, this is where they met great competition when they were young, and you get to watch them evolve to the next level. … It’s great. Whistles blowing, kids wrestling, parents screaming and yelling. It’s energetic. It’s good for the sport.”
Luke Ward, who has been wrestling since he was 4 and also competes for American MMA and Wrestling in Williamstown, was participating in the National Youth Challenge Duals for the first time. He said the competition was very important to him.
And that is how most felt — and the reason some traveled so far to Wildwood.
John Knapp, who coaches Poway Wrestling in San Diego, grew up in Connecticut and has been to the Wildwood event for many years, said some of the best wrestling in the country is in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio. He moved to California two years ago but said he “is still partial to the wrestling here.”
At some individual tournaments, a wrestler who loses in the first round would either be done or have to compete in wrestlebacks to get more matches in, Knapp noted.
At the Wildwood tournament, wrestlers get the full amount of matches no matter what because it is a team event, which “win or lose, it helps you grow,” Knapp said.
“Unfortunately, we don’t get enough of it back West, so we have we to come stuff like this,” he said. “This is a great tournament and a great experience for our kids to start seeing some of this great wrestling out East. It’s something we will be doing every year.
“It doesn’t get any better than this.”
Jimmy Garrett, who coaches and own The Orchard South Wrestling Club in Egg Harbor Township, entered his middle school wrestlers. He has coached about 60 wrestlers, including high school-age competitors, at his club for six years.
“This is an important event because it is in our backyard, and they get good competition at the event,” Garrett said. “This has been a fun experience.”
This was the first time he entered a team in the tournament, but Garrett knows all about the ACWA. The organization puts together many tournaments each year, like the War at the Shore, an individual tournament that will have its 20th edition in April.
Garrett even wrestles in that tournament, along with his wrestlers.
“They run fun events,” Garrett said. “They really do. … But this is a good event, especially since you can have all your club kids together because they all come from different areas and compete together.”
The ACWA Wildwoods National Duals will be raising funds for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. At each event ACWA runs, some funds go to a charity, Agostino said.
On Sunday, a winner will be crowned in each of the five divisions — elite middle school and elementary, club middle school and elementary and kindergarten-third grade. Friday’s matches were for seeding, Saturday’s and Sunday’s for the championships.
Typically there are 100 teams, Agostino said. COVID pushed it back a little, he said, but the main thing was the kids were getting quality matches that, because of the pandemic, they may not have had over the last year.
“We are giving them the opportunity,” he said.
Brad Mason, who is the assistant coach of the Buena Braves, said younger wrestlers need these types of tournaments to wrestle great competition and improve as they grow.
“This has been going on since I was in high school (wrestling for Buena from 2006-07),” Mason said. “There is always great competition at the Wildwood Duals.”
Mason said he was pleased with how many teams came out, especially because everything was shut down last year and there weren’t any youth tournaments.
And that excitement was felt throughout the venue.
“New Jersey wrestling is some of the best around, and I don’t see it changing anytime soon,” Mason said.
PHOTOS 2022 National Youth Challenge Duals wrestling tournament in Wildwood
