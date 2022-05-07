Youth basketball facility opens in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When working in a factory, you punch a timecard and get to work, something Lauren Cella, Allie Hudson and Maddie Meade did with a smile Saturday.

That old-school mentality was one of the many visions that drove Keith Fader and Jim Travagline. The two partners, along with Travagline's son and owner, Tommy, worked very hard to provide young athletes more opportunities to succeed on the basketball court and in life.

It all came to fruition Saturday and turned a gloomy day into a joyous occasion

Fader and Travagline opened their newest training facility, which they named The Factory. The 18,000-square-foot facility holds three full-sized basketball courts and is on the floor level of Isaiah Christopher Basketball Academy, a fifth-year prep school for high school students aiming for the chance to earn college scholarships. The school is 3,000 square feet.

The Factory is located at 6577 Delilah Road.

“It’s rainy, it’s windy, it’s blowing sideways,” said Fader, who runs some big-time local AAU programs. “But, you know what? It is a sunny day for us. We are so excited for this. The sun is shining, and we are not going to complain about anything. That is who we are. The glass is half full.”

The student-athletes from ICA will train there, as well as Fader's AAU teams — the South Jersey Lady Starz and the SJ Premier Boys, which are for athletes from third grade to high school. The aim is for the younger athletes to grow, develop and excel as a person. Maybe one day they will attend ICA, and The Factory can further help them. In regards to the prep school, this provides a central location rather than borrowing other gyms, Fader said.

The main objective is to have the athletes at the school use the facility. ICA has been redone, and there is a classroom, library, cafeteria and party area, offices and a room that will, hopefully, become the place athletes sign NCAA Division I scholarships.

Most importantly, Fader wants to make everyone feel equal and "be welcomed with open arms" and be "treated like a million bucks" when they walk into the new facility, Fader said.

"It's like our own home here," said Hudson, 14. "It's like one big family."

Cella, Hudson and Meade all compete with the Lady Starz. Cella has been with the AAU team for a few years and loves that the players now have a consistent place to practice. The three friends were among the hundreds of athletes who participated in the grand opening, which consisted of music, food, shootarounds and more.

There was a lot of happiness from everyone.

"I'm super excited," said Cella, 14. "We never really had anything like this because over the years we have been at the outside courts in Margate and different high school gyms. We haven't been able to experience something like this. It's awesome to have something of our own, and it's really close to everybody else."

Fader, 53, works for Advantage Systems, traveling all around the country helping media companies connect with local businesses. He played basketball at Atlantic City High School, graduating in 1987. Jim Travagline is from Northfield and a Holy Spirit graduate.

Both had trouble starting this facility and were turned down by many local establishments and investors, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Fader said his forte is to promote and instill values in young athletes, so he made sure this became a reality. The Faders and Travaglines, the families who run the facility, want kinds from all over Atlantic and Cape May counties to train here, and hopefully expand and be a part of the community, Jim Travagline said.

"They are great trainers and it's kind of a centrally located place that has the number of courts and volunteers who will help," said Chris Meade, who is Maddie's father and the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer coach. Chris played basketball at Mainland and competed in summer leagues with Fader, and loves the fact this is run by local trainers who know the area.

"I know the boys and girls are excited to be in good hands," Meade added. "It's just exciting to have good training from quality people. … This is going to be a really cool community facility. There is really nothing like this around."

Tommy Travagline, who just finished his classes at the University of Tampa, played basketball at Mainland, graduating in 2021. The 20-year-old is home for the summer and will help train, which he said is "an amazing feeling" after playing basketball his entire life and now being able to give back.

"It's any kid's dream to be here," he said. "Being able to mentor the young kids, bring them up and help them evolve, it's pretty cool."

Fader runs a summer school program called "Brains Before Buckets." He wants kids to understand family comes first, then school and doing well on the court should come last. He said too many people are concerned with championships and accolades when there are more important things. Doing well in school will lead to success on the court, which are approaches he uses at the school and in training.

"It's been a rollercoaster," Fader said. "There have been a lot of highs and lows. There has been a lot of rejection and perseverance. When you get shot down by 15 places in Atlantic and Cape may counties and investors shoot you down you get humble. Only a handful of people believed in us.

"We have to make this thing go, and we will. We will not fail. There is no way."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

