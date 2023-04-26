Chris O'Brien was right with his initial assumption.

When the first-year Stockton University rowing coach was hired last August, he was unsure about what he was getting in regards to how well the athletes rowed.

"Like, I did not know anything about them," O'Brien said. "But what I did know is, if we worked hard and our goals aligned, then we could do something really cool."

In the fall, Stockton competed in the Navy Day Regatta and Head of the Schuylkill. The Ospreys had many athletes who never rowed in high school or college. Some were already athletes in other sports, so the main goal was to transition them into becoming really good rowers. Twelve of the 25 rowers are freshmen, and five sophomores.

"It doesn't matter about our results in the fall," O'Brien said. "It doesn't matter about our results all year, let's just build our team. We took those cold, winter months and we really taught them how to be rowers."

His coaching technique worked quick with the young team.

The Ospreys opened the spring season with a win at the Manhattan College Invite on March 25. The talented varsity eight won its heat and finished second overall through two heats. Three of the returning rowers on that crew never won a race before, and that became motivation, O'Brien said.

The varsity eight consists of Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit High School), Madelynn Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and coxswain Lorie Hendricks.

The varsity eight won again at the Battle at Brigantine on April 2.

"I think they got a taste of winning, and it hasn't really let up," he said.

On April 16, Stockton won the Division III varsity-eight race at the Knecht Cup, its first win at the event since 1999. On Saturday, the same boat won at the Upper Schuylkill Challenge.

"It has been really exciting to see how good we have been doing because we keep improving as the season goes on. It's exciting each race to keep seeing how much better we get," said Hartzell, a junior from Merchantville, Camden County, in her second year rowing.

"Overall, this is a pretty new team to the sport of rowing. I think it really speaks to the coaching. (O'Brien) has been really helping us to keep improving. He has taught us so much."

Stockton earned the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Crew of the Week award twice.

"We are having a really nice season," said Hendricks, a captain on the team who rowed at Doane Academy. The junior became a coxswain in college and likes her new role because of "the mental game of it."

"It has been awesome throughout the season seeing everyone progress. I mean, everyone has been working so hard since the fall. It has been amazing to see how far everyone has come. … Everyone shows up ready to work and everyone has a good attitude, which I think plays a factor into our success."

On the varsity eight, Baldwin, Martinelli, Timm and Bates are freshmen, and two have never rowed before. But O'Brien and the coaching staff made the crew into a strong boat, which was ranked second on April 20 in the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region.

"We have a great dynamic on this team," Hendricks said. "Everyone is supportive of each other, and we are always pushing each other to do better.

Latshaw agreed.

"This year has been different from past years" said Latshaw, who has rowed on the team for three years. "The varsity eight, we felt put together in past years. But I feel a huge difference already."

Since Latshaw has been on the team, the Ospreys have not consistently won races like this season, Latshaw said. Latshaw, who is one of the older rowers on the team, is excited for the program's future.

"It's just an exciting thing," the junior said. "If this is what (the freshmen) are doing now, they will only go up from here."

With many talented boats, the Ospreys aim to continue that success Sunday at the MARC Championships in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

"We are going to give it everything we have and lay it all out there," Latshaw said. "I am excited to see how we can end this season. Hopefully on a good note."

Ten teams are in the MARC, including nationally-ranked St. Mary's College of Maryland. But the Ospreys are confident and will continue with the same plan and mindset, Hendricks said. Hartzell also believes the Ospreys can do well. The Ospreys will earn an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III championships if they win the conference, O'Brien said.

"I think we have a fair chance just like everyone else," Hendricks said.

Other success

The Ospreys' second varsity eight is another strong boat. The crew consisted of coxswain Kelley Mason, Alexandra Zang, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Erin O'Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood), Allison Reed, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional) and Emma Dyrsten. The crew also made the Knecht Cup final, finishing fifth.

The varsity four was second in the Upper Schuylkill Challenge on Saturday.

"It really has (been a great season)," said O'Brien, who had coached at Jefferson University for 15 years before coming to Stockton. "I think we can contribute a lot of the success of the team to just a really good culture that we have tried to promote ever since the fall."

The success is not why O'Brien is enjoying his first season as coach. The athletes make it special, he said. The rowers care about not only the sport, but each other.

Other locals on the team are Kimberly Canelas (ACIT), Jarah Higbee (Manland Regional), Alexandra Kazan (OLMA), and Leilani Moreno (EHT). Stockton will compete in the Dad Vail Regatta on May 12-13.

"I have been coaching for 18 years at the college level and five years at the high school level. This has been one of my greatest years, in terms of coaching. It's easy," O'Brien said. "These young women are making it really easy as a coach."

