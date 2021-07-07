Young athletes learn skills from former NBA pro, Wildwood Catholic grad at Avalon camp

Gabby Turco, who was a standout on the Wildwood Catholic girls basketball team and is now a rising sophomore guard at Saint Anselm College, was also one of the instructors. Turco, who has been training with Casiello since she transferred to Wildwood Catholic from Washington Township as a sophomore in high school, has helped out at all the camps so far this summer.

"I enjoy working with younger kids," Turco said. "He asked me to come help out because I knew his philosophy from training with him and wanting to instill that in the younger kids."

Each athlete was split into four groups, rotating between instructors. Turco hopes these camps continue to grow in the area.

"When you're teaching to a big group, you can't really dial-in to what (Casiello) wants them to get out of this camp, so it's good that we can get some numbers up there but also make it more personable," Turco said.

"When I was that age, going to events like this, it's kind of what can you learn or pick up, even if it's a simple tactic. Like, what can you get out of it every time you step on the court and pick up a ball?"

Stauskas asked the group the same questions before the event started.