Young athletes learn skills from former NBA pro, Wildwood Catholic grad at Avalon camp

AVALON — After training with T-John Casiello for the last year, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas called it a "no-brainer" when asked to shoot hoops with young athletes Wednesday.
Stauskas and Casiello, along with a few other instructors, taught skills and had some fun under sunny skies and warm temperatures with 35 basketball players from second to eighth grade in the coed Casiello Basketball summer camps on the three courts at Grace O’Brien Park.
The four-day camp started Monday and ends Thursday.
Stauskas is a former NBA guard, including with the Philadelphia 76ers, who also played professionally overseas and most recently in the NBA G-League.
"To be honest, I work with (Casiello) every day and seeing his drive and seeing his passion for the game and how much he wants to help these kids, it's inspiring," said Stauskas, who noted that Casiello does these summer camps and then trains others, including himself. "He's always on. He's always got energy to help people, and that's contagious.
Casiello owns Casiello Basketball, a development center based in Cape May County. The 2012 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate trains about 850-plus athletes of all ages year-round, with a majority from Cape May and Atlantic counties. He runs private training sessions and group workouts, including with Caleb Fields, a Wildwood Catholic graduate and Bowling Green State rising senior.
Over the last month, Casiello held camps in Cape May, Sea Isle City and Wildwood Crest. The former University of the Sciences standout will close out the summer with camps in Wildwood and Avalon and a workout in Ocean City.
This is the second year the camps were held. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty if the camps could even be held last summer, Casiello only had three weeks to organize the events. But, with more time, the numbers this summer are almost triple than what they were in 2020, Casiello said.
"I think it's catching on," Casiello said. "The word is spreading out. The kids are having fun. We try to do it right. We try to do it different."
Casiello, who ran camps and clinics in other countries such as Ireland and Spain, chooses different aspects to replicate from his experiences and uses them in his camps. He puts the kids through almost an NBA combine, he said
"Nobody is doing that," he said. "We put them through wingspan, height, speed and agility drills, exactly what NBA players would go through, and the kids love it."
Each players receives a reversible jersey, player badges and a player sheet that tells them their height and the results from their drills. There are also three-on-three or four-on-four games, all continuous play with no checks.
"We try to hit it from every angle," Casiello said. "Each year, we will build it up a little bit."
Gabby Turco, who was a standout on the Wildwood Catholic girls basketball team and is now a rising sophomore guard at Saint Anselm College, was also one of the instructors. Turco, who has been training with Casiello since she transferred to Wildwood Catholic from Washington Township as a sophomore in high school, has helped out at all the camps so far this summer.
"I enjoy working with younger kids," Turco said. "He asked me to come help out because I knew his philosophy from training with him and wanting to instill that in the younger kids."
Each athlete was split into four groups, rotating between instructors. Turco hopes these camps continue to grow in the area.
"When you're teaching to a big group, you can't really dial-in to what (Casiello) wants them to get out of this camp, so it's good that we can get some numbers up there but also make it more personable," Turco said.
"When I was that age, going to events like this, it's kind of what can you learn or pick up, even if it's a simple tactic. Like, what can you get out of it every time you step on the court and pick up a ball?"
Stauskas asked the group the same questions before the event started.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard told them the importance of practice, and enjoying the sport. The kids then asked him questions, such as if he ever dunked on people, his favorite athlete, how difficult the NBA is, the hardest team he faced and his greatest memory.
Each player got to shoot one-on-one with Stauskas, who has been down in Avalon a lot during the pandemic (the reason he met Casiello) but has always spent vacations in the area. Some kids drove in and made a basket off the professional athlete, including Ty Bonner, who trains with Casiello.
"It's cool being out here," said Bonner, 13, of Cape May. "A lot of kids. T-John is a really good trainer."
Wildwood Catholic girls basketball rising senior Kimmy Casiello, T-John's sister, and his mother, Ro, also helped with the camp. Stauskas loved the atmosphere.
"Beautiful day," he said. "Great setup. ... Hopefully I can teach them a thing or two, and they can bring those skills they learned to their backyard and work on them and keep improving."
PHOTOS Former 76er Nik Stauskas at Avalon basketball camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
070821-pac-spt-camp
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.