WIP host Angelo Cataldi announces he's retiring next year

"They agreed to bring her back as a special consultant to our show, to help with our relationships with the teams and promotions," Cataldi said.

WIP's morning show, cohosted by longtime radio partners Rhea Hughes and Al Morganti, remains a ratings juggernaut in Philadelphia. The show has also managed kept things fresh with a series of rotating cohosts, including former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., former Sixers general manager Billy King, and Flyers announcer and former player Keith Jones.

Cataldi said he has been told by management that WIP plans sick with the same format once he retires, and said he expects Hughes and Morganti to remain as co-hosts alongside his yet-to-be-chosen replacement.

Cataldi has flirted with retirement several times in recent years. He signed a multiyear contract extension in 2019, but told The Inquirer he would have already retired if former colleague Marc Farzetta hadn't left to launch a competing show on 97.5 The Fanatic.

"I think it's safe to say I would have retired by now if he had stayed," Cataldi said in 2019. "Whether or not he would have gotten the opportunity, it wasn't my say. But I kind of groomed him for 13 years. So when he left, it was like, 'That plan isn't going to work.'"

Cataldi, a Rhode Island native, began at WIP in 1989 alongside the late Tom Brookshier, a former Eagles great who launched the 610 WIP sports-talk format in Philadelphia. Prior to the jump to radio, Cataldi was a sports writer for the Inquirer, where his work covering the Eagles and former head coach Buddy Ryan during the 1986 season was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

