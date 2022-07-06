 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Will Auty's pitching leads Greater Wildwood to District 16 title

Greater Wildwood district title

The Greater Wildwood 11-and-under baseball team captured the District 16 title Tuesday. 

 Brian Cunniff, Provided

Will Auty pitched a complete game, striking out seven and allowing just two hits to lead the Greater Wildwood 11-and-under baseball team to a 9-2 victory over Linwood/Somers Point in the District 16 championship game Tuesday.

Greater Wildwood lost its first two games of the district tournament. The team won its third game 11-9 over Stafford Township. Greater Wildwood then had to beat Linwood/Somers point twice to win the title. The team won 13-2 on July 1 after Auty pitched another great game. 

On Tuesday, Owen Bannon, Drew Robinson and Michael Sciarra each had two hits for Greater Wildwood. Gabe Volpe hit an RBI single and made numerous excellent defensive plays at shortstop. Adrian Augsberger added a hit and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Greater Wildwood will now play in the Section IV Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Sunday in Haddonfield. 

District 16 12U

Linwood/Somers Point 2, Northfield 0: Dominic DeLuca pitched a complete game to earn the win n the opening game of the finals bracket. He struck out six and allowed just four hits. DeLuca also hit an RBI single in the first inning that proved to be the eventual game-winning run.

Chase Sutley struck out seven in six innings for Northfield.

Linwood/Somers Point will play Stafford Township, while Northfield will take on Middle Township. Both games are Thursday.

Softball

District 16 10U

Northfield 22, Hammonton 2: Lila Clifford struck out seven and did not allow a hit to earn the win. She also went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs. Faye Brozosky went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Ella Wainwright went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Riley Kolmer went three for 4, scored three and drove in one. Lucee Supp drove in four and scored once.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

