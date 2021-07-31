Wildwood to host Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships on Sunday

The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

The three competing beach patrols are Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the run relay, the singles row and the surf dash.

Wildwood won the team championship in 2019, the last time the Tri-Resort was held.

Wildwood’s Steve McGuinn and Brandon Joyce won the doubles row that year, and Joyce also won the singles row. Wildwood’s John Livingstone, Katie Collins and Bill Auty won the paddleboard relay.

Sea Isle City’s Pat Donnelly, Jake Kolodziej and Katie Storti won the run relay. Sea Isle’s Tom Moran, Andrew Torney, Jimmy McLaughlin and Kristi Rohrer won the surf dash.

