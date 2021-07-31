 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood to host Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships on Sunday
0 comments

Wildwood to host Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships on Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

The three competing beach patrols are Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the run relay, the singles row and the surf dash.

Wildwood won the team championship in 2019, the last time the Tri-Resort was held.

Wildwood’s Steve McGuinn and Brandon Joyce won the doubles row that year, and Joyce also won the singles row. Wildwood’s John Livingstone, Katie Collins and Bill Auty won the paddleboard relay.

Sea Isle City’s Pat Donnelly, Jake Kolodziej and Katie Storti won the run relay. Sea Isle’s Tom Moran, Andrew Torney, Jimmy McLaughlin and Kristi Rohrer won the surf dash.

The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.

The three competing beach patrols are Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the run relay, the singles row and the surf dash.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News