Wildwood Crest's Klecko, Bakey win Upper Township M.S. Six-Mile Row for 2nd year in row

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey and Mike Fitzpatrick and Andrew Treffeisen made things interesting Tuesday.

Klecko and Bakey, doubles rowers from the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, and Fitzpatrick and Treffeisen, of Cape May, were neck-and-neck for the entire Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row at the Deauville Inn.

“The only reason we were able to push and finish as fast as we did was because (Fitzpatrick and Treffeisen) were right on our heels the entire time,” Bakey said.

Klecko and Bakey, who were in about eighth place early in the race, won for the second straight summer. Wildwood Crest’s Terry McGovern and Matt Benedetto took third Tuesday.

Klecko and Bakey finished in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 40 seconds. Fitzpatrick and Treffeisen crossed the finish line in 1:12.49. McGovern and Benedetto finished in 1:13.39.

“As soon as we took the lead (about a mile in), they were right on our stern the entire time,” Bakey said of Fitzpatrick and Treffeisen. “It was competitive. They rode a killer race. Give it to them because it could’ve been theirs.”

The bay was smooth, more so than it Monday, when the race was initially scheduled before it was postponed, Bakey said.

“It was hard to read the current at any point. It was almost like guesswork,” Bakey said

Fitzpatrick and Treffeisen also gave credit to Klecko and Bakey for helping them row faster. Fitzpatrick and Treffeisen row this summer to honor the memory of lifeguard Norm Inferrera, who died last August while on duty.

They have “Norm” painted on their stern plate.

“It was a great race. Great competition,” Treffeisen said. “It’s a race that if you know the course a bit, then it helps quite a bit. We just had a minor mistake and Crest took the lead, but it was super fun. My partner killed it out there. I’m overall pumped about the whole race.”

Tuesday was the 30th edition of the event, which is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis. The conditions were chilly, and many spectators wore long- sleeved shirts or sweatshirts.

That did not bother the rowers.

“The conditions were perfect,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a little chilly, but the adrenaline burned it off. It was a beautiful race. It was a dogfight the entire race.”

Klecko and Bakey had a tough start, Klecko said. But he praised his patrol mate for “playing the direction with the wind and current.

“I questioned him now and then, but I trusted his judgment all together.”

Longport’s Sean Duffy and Mike McGrath were fourth (1:13.40). Avalon’s Gary Nagle and Dave Giulian were fifth (1:13.42).

“Cape May, Longport, Avalon and all those guys, they really pushed us in this race,” Klecko said. “We were able to play the game well and use a little bit of experience to our advantage and get a win.

“It feels so awesome to go back-to-back.

Bakey called winning the race again “surreal.”

“It’s an honor to win this race with this competition of a crowd twice in a row is really cool,” he added. “We have a lot of respect for a lot of people in this field.”

Other results

Former Ventnor lifeguards Tom Sher and Kevin Prendergast won the alumni division and were sixth overall in the doubles row (1:14:28). Longport’s Madelyn Fox and Emma Barnhart won the female division (1:18.21). Edward Leap and Graziella Banchiori were the mixed doubles winners (1:18.51).

Avalon’s Sean Geary was the overall paddleboard winner. He won the open prone paddleboard division in 53:10.

“It feels good to get another win for Avalon,” said Geary, 22, a 2018 Middle Township High School graduate.

“I’ve done this race a few times, and this is my first win. I kind of got going when I took the lead. I kept my distance and made the lead as big as I could.”

Grace Emig of Brigantine won the women’s 12-foot prone paddleboard (1:01) division and was the first female finisher overall.

Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.