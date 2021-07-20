Wildwood Crest's Jake Klecko, Pat Bakey win Upper Township's doubles row on bay

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The bay is much calmer than the ocean.
Bay rowers do not need to worry about waves crashing into the boat and weighing it down.
Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey both enjoy that.
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol lifeguards won the doubles row Tuesday at the 29th edition of the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race at the Deauville Inn.
The young duo had the lead for most of the 6-mile race and won in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 20 seconds.
Cape May’s John Knies and Rob Moran finished second in 1:12:42. Avalon’s Erich Wolf and Jack Glomb were third in 1:13:26.
“We got a good starting spot right off the start,” said Klecko, 23, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “We were able to get out first to start, which is what we wanted to do. We didn’t have the wind in our face.”
It was the first time the two ever had a lead in this race, which is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis. The race has raised more $150,000 since 1993.
“Pat kind of took command where we were going to go, and I just listened to what he had to say,” Klecko said. “He did a great job leading us all the way around all the way to the finish line.”
Klecko and Bakey had never won an event like this, having only won smaller rows in the ocean. Not only was this on the bay, it was 6 miles. Bakey and Klecko finished third in the 2019 race.
Neither one seemed tired afterward Tuesday.
“We just got into a rhythm right away,” said Klecko, who called Bakey “the best bowman in all of South Jersey. ... We felt smooth the whole time, which is a good feeling. It felt long at times, but you just have to realize where you are the whole time, use your landmarks and push through it.”
The event started with temperatures in the low-80s with a slight breeze as the sun set over the bay.
It’s been a terrific race season for the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol. Crest also won the Cape May County Championships on July 9 and the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races on July 16.
“We want to thank Upper Township for putting on this event,” said Bakey, 22, of Somerdale, Camden County. “We love this race. We love coming up here. Happy to come out with the win.”
Wolf, who finished third with Glomb, lives in Avalon along with his brother Matt, the beach patrol’s chief. Erich Wolf said the conditions were calm, which made the course quick.
“Jack did a great job,” Wolf, 35, said of his rowing partner. “I’m still rounding myself back into shape. I’m coming in more and more, but Jack deserves all the credit. He kept turning it over. He did a great job motoring that boat through.
“There were a lot of good boats out there,” added Wolf, congratulating his competitors, especially the top two teams.
Glomb, who has been vacationing in Avalon since he was a kid, said he started to feel it about three-quarters of the way through the race.
“It was a great long row,” said Glomb, 18, of Philadelphia. “It’s a great tuneup for Friday night’s Atlantic City (Lifeguard) Classic. I want to thank Erich. Erich taught me a lot. It’s my second time rowing this race, so it’s great to come in third.
“You have to pace yourself, for sure.”
Other results
Former lifeguards Carl Smallwood Jr. and B.J. Fox won the alumni division in the doubles row (1:13:50). Upper Township’s Eve Chiarello and Brooke Handley won the female doubles (1:19). Mike Fitzpatrick and Lindsay Frenia were the mixed doubles winners (1:20:54).
Tyler Hunter was the overall paddleboard winner. He won the male SUP in 54:15. Ocean City’s Andrew Shaw won the prone 12-foot paddleboard division (57:40). Wildwood’s Bella Taylor won the women’s prone (1:03:27). Gavin Loghlin won the men’s open (54:19). Kate McBride won the women’s SUP (1:01:12).
Some paddleboarders were not lifeguards.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.