Wildwood Crest's Jake Klecko, Pat Bakey win Upper Township's doubles row on bay

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The bay is much calmer than the ocean.

Bay rowers do not need to worry about waves crashing into the boat and weighing it down.

Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey both enjoy that.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol lifeguards won the doubles row Tuesday at the 29th edition of the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race at the Deauville Inn.

The young duo had the lead for most of the 6-mile race and won in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 20 seconds.

Cape May’s John Knies and Rob Moran finished second in 1:12:42. Avalon’s Erich Wolf and Jack Glomb were third in 1:13:26.

“We got a good starting spot right off the start,” said Klecko, 23, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “We were able to get out first to start, which is what we wanted to do. We didn’t have the wind in our face.”

It was the first time the two ever had a lead in this race, which is a fundraiser for the fight against multiple sclerosis. The race has raised more $150,000 since 1993.

“Pat kind of took command where we were going to go, and I just listened to what he had to say,” Klecko said. “He did a great job leading us all the way around all the way to the finish line.”