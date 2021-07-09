Wildwood Crest wins Cape May County Lifeguard Championships again

WILDWOOD CREST — For the second straight time, the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol won the team title at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships at the Rambler Road beach Friday night.

Wildwood Crest won two events at the 37th edition of the races and finished third in another three en route to 25 team points. Avalon finished second with 19 points. Sea Isle City was third with 16.

Wildwood Crest also won its home event in 2019, but the races were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always fun to win,” Wildwood Crest captain Bud Johnson said. “We’ve only won it a couple times after hosting it all these years, so two in a row is pretty special.”

Johnson says the competition came down to the final race (the surf dash), which the Crest won. The Crest scored in all seven events.

“It’s a tribute to our team and their work ethic. Everything fell our way, and we were lucky to get in (Friday night) because of the weather. We kept saying that we are going to stay positive, and everything worked out. Total team effort. Everyone contributed and stepped up. It was good competition. It could’ve gone either way.”