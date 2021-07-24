Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Week 4 results

Josh Vallese sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Robert Murray Builders to a 51-48 win over Alfe's Restaurant on Wednesday in the high school division of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League.
Eddie Lord and Aydan Howell each scored 13 for the winners. Brady Eagan (17) and J.P. Baron (13) each scored double digits for Alfe's.
Mudhen Brewery 66, Casiello Construction 57: Joel Hutchinson scored 23 for Mudhen. Dom Troiano and Nicholas Sylvester added 13 apiece. Junior Hans posted 23 in the loss. Michael Zarfati scored 18.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 64, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 53: Dennis Short and Christian Short each scored 16 for Smitty’s. Brett Hemphill (15) and Kevin Castro (13) led Water’s Edge.
Alfe’s Restaurant 57, Smitty’s Parking Lots 49: On Monday, J.P. Baron scored a game-high 30 points for Alfe's. Brady Eagan scored 14 points. Dennis Short (22) and Carter short (10) each scored double digits in the loss.
Casiello Construction 58, Robert Murray Builders 34: Hans led a balanced attack with 11 points for Casiello. Jordan Fusik and John Podgorski each scored 10. Josh Vallese scored 12 points for RMB. Joseph Cunningham scored eight points.
Mudhen Brewery 55, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 30: Ernie Troiano scored 18 for Mudhen. Joel Hutchinson scored 16. Chuckie Clunn scored 13 for Water's Edge. Liam Alling scored six.
Grades 6-8
Cone Crazy 57, Winnie's Manayunk 43: Robert Andrews scored a game-high 28 points to lead Cone Crazy on Thursday. Jack Kurtz added 14 for the winners.
Troy Cignetti and Trevor Troiano led Winnie's with 16 and 12, respectively.
Casiello Basketball 45, Cabrera Hospitality 26: On Thursday, Stephen Kmetz scored a game-high 25 points for Casiello. Owen Haughey and Patrick Flaherty each scored six. Joey Conley led Cabrera with 18. Rebecca Benichou’s scored four.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 46, Duffer’s Ice Cream 36: Alex Daniel scored a game-high 22 for Dogtooth. Nick Hebert added nine. Nolan Mawhinney and Katie Eichenhofer each scored six for Duffer's.
Duffer’s Ice Cream 41, Cone Crazy 26: On Tuesday, Nolan Mawhinney and Shawun McCormac each scored nine for Duffer's. Michael Blanda added eight. Robert Andrew (13) and Jack Kurtz (10) led Cone Crazy in scoring.
Cabrera Hospitality 33, Winnie’s Manayunk 29: Joey Conley scored 13 for Cabrera. Rebecca Benichou added nine. Trevor Troiano scored nine for Winnie’s. Gianni Troiano contributed seven.
Casiello Basketball 49, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 38: Luke Rachubinski scored 15 and Stephen Kmetz 13 for the winners. Alex Daniel scored a game-high 22 for Dogtooth. Quinn Reigner and Brody Zuccarello each added six.
Grades 3-5
Lunch With Lynch 29, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 10: Owen Bannon scored eight for Lunch With Lynch. Brayden Mickus added five. Matthew Lyman and Brooklyn Laughead each scored four for Clipper Dipper.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 22, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 6: Callan Murtha scored six for the winners. Gary Troiano added four. Joey Martin scored four in the loss. Colin Kmetz added two points.
Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 24, Poppi’s Pizza 21: Finnegan Chaney’s 12 points and Mason Zuccarello’s six points led the Adventurer. Michael Sciarra scored 19 for Poppi's, and Gavin Brown added two.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 42, Lunch With Lynch 24: On Tuesday, Callan Murtha scored a game-high 14 for the winners. Michael Sharkey scored seven. Brayden Mickus scored 12 for Lunch with Lynch. Carter Givner added six.
Poppi’s Pizza 26, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 16: Michael Sciarra scored 16 for Poppi's. Ryan Hebert scored four. Joey Martin led Big Top with 10. Jack McCann scored four.
Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 21, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 10: Finnegan Chaney scored a game-high 17 for Adventurer. Colin Flaherty scored four. Matthew Lyman led Clipper Dipper with six. Drew Robinson scored four.
