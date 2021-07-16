Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League results

Junior Hans scored 17 points to lead Casiello Construction to a 44-43 win over Alfe's Restaurant in the high school division of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League on Wednesday.
Jordan Fusik scored nine. J.P. Baron scored a game-high 22 points for Alfe's. Brady Eagan added 13.
Robert Murray Builders 51, Water’s Edge Ocean Resort 41: Josh Vallese (17) and Lucas Gehring (15) each scored double-digit points for Robert Murray. For Water's Edge, Brett Hemphill scored nine. Brian McNeal Jr. added eight.
Mudhen Brewery 52, Smitty’s Parking Lots 47: Ernie Troiano IV scored eight for Mudhen. Lance Lillo, Joel Hutchinson and Nicholas Sylvester each scored six. Christian Short scored 12 for Smitty’s. Patrick Bean added 10.
Monday
Casiello Construction 73, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 41: Junior Hans led with 20 points for Casiello Construction. Michael Zarfati scored 14 points. For Water’s Edge, Brett Hemphill scored 12. Mickey Alling added seven.
Alfe’s Restaurant 52, Mudhen Brewery 47: J.P. Baron scored 14 or Alfe’s. Brady Eagan scored 10. Joel Hutchinson scored 14 for Mudhen. Ernie Troiano scored 13
Smitty’s Parking Lots 51, Robert Murray Builders 49: For Smitty's, Brandon Hemphill scored 17, including a 3 at the final buzzer. Patrick Bean scored 13. For Robert Murray, Joseph Cunningham scored 17. Josh Vallese added 15.
Grades 6-8/Thursday
Cone Crazy 39, Casiello Baseball 36: Jack Kurtz scored 21 points to lead Cone Crazy.
Robert Andrews scored 10 for Cone Crazy. Stephen Kmetz scored 21 for Casiello Basketball. Luke Rachubinski added seven.
Winnie’s Manayunk 29, Duffer’s Ice Cream 23: Addison Troiano and Declan Farrell led a balanced scoring attack for the winners with six points each. Shaun McCormac scored 14 for Duffer’s. Nolan Mawhinney added seven.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 28, Cabrera Hospitality 25: Quinn Reigner scored nine for Dogtooth. Alex Daniel scored eight. Vinny Sweeney scored 10 for Cabrera Hospitality. Asher Chaney added six.
Tuesday
Casiello Construction 34, Duffer’s Ice Cream 20: Owen Haughey scored 12 for Casiello Construction. Patrick Flaherty and Stephen Kmetz each scored seven. For Duffer’s, Nolan Mawhinney scored 12. Shaun McCormac added eight.
Cone Crazy 41, Cabrera Hospitality 40: Jack Kurtz scored a game-high 16 for Cone Crazy. Robbie Andrews added 14. Joey Conley and Chris Papageorgio scored 13 apiece for Cabrera.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 44, Winnie’s Manayunk 42: Alex Daniel scored 18 for Dogtooth. Quinn Reigner added eight points. Troy Cignetti scored 11 for Winnie's. Giovanni Quisito and Trevor Troiano each scored eight.
Grades 3-5/Thursday
Poppi’s Pizza 28, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 22: Michael Sciarra scored 12 for Poppi’s. Luca Santana scored nine. Gavin Parker scored a game-high 14 For Clipper. Michael DeClemente added four.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 30, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 16: Callan Murtha scored 14 for Fuscellaro. Madden Perry and Sean Cunniff each added four. Finnegan Chaney scored 12 for Adventurer. Mason Zuccarello and James Bradley scored two each.
Lunch With Lynch 27, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 23: Owen Bannon scored 15 for Lunch With Lynch. Flynnie Markey scored four. Conner Walker scored 13 for Big Top. Joey Martin added eight.
Tuesday
Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 21, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 8: Joey Martin scored 10 for the winners. Jack McCann scored nine. Colin Flaherty scored six for Adventurer. Mason Zuccarello scored two.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 19, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 9: Callan Murtha scored nine for the winners. Aidan Murtha added six points. Gavin Parker scored all nine for Clipper Dipper.
Poppi’s Pizza 38, Lunch With Lynch 29: Michael Sciarra scored 14 for Poppi’s. Luca Santana added eight points. Flynnie Markey scored 14 for Lunch with Lynch. James Park scored nine.
