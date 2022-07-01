 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH BASKETBALL

Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League results

recreational basketball logo holder hoops

Brady Eagan scored 16 points to lead Domino’s Pizza to a 46-45 victory Wednesday over Big Top Surfin’ Sundaes in the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League's high school division.

Lance Lillo added 12 points for Domino's.

Joseph Cunningham scored a game-high 20 for Big Top. Connor Jackson had 10 points.

Casiello Construction 58, Smitty’s Parking Lots 28: Brian Cunniff scored 16 for the winners. Harley Buscham added 15 points. Carter Short scored eight for Smitty's. Leo Kotlen and Jared Johnson each added six points.

Cone Crazy 60, Athens Motel II 46: Joseph Chomko scored 17 for Cone Crazy. Alex Daniel added 12 points. Ahmed Djellal scored 12 for Athens. Jack Belisario added 11 points.

Grades 6-8 Division

Casiello Basketball 41, Law Office of Seth Fuscellaro 17: On Thursday, Liam McFadden scored a game-high 12 for Casiello. Gianni Troiano contributed seven points. Nolan Mawhinney had eight points in the loss. Finnegan Chaney scored three.

Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 29, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 27: Joelle Murphy scored nine for Adventurer. Matt Pouler scored six. Declan Farrell had 11 points for KW. Jude Landis added four points.

Dogtooth Grill 46, Wawa Markets 45: Cole Reilly scored 24 for Dogtooth. Michael Sciarra added seven points. Danny Benichou led WaWa with 17 points. Rebecca Benichou added nine points.

