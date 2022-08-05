Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League results

Brady Eagan scored a game-high 20 points to lead Domino's Pizza to a 50-45 victory over Casiello Construction on Monday in the high school division of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League.

Ryan Troiano added 12 points.

Junior Hans scored 12 and Mark Stednardo 10 for Casiello Construction.

Smitty’s Parking 50, Cone Crazy 41: Josh McKoy scored 18 and Leo Kotten 13 for Smitty’s. Alex Daniel scored 11 and Joseph Chombko 10 for Cone Crazy.

Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 60, Athens II Motel 59: Joseph Cunningham scored 13 and Jared Knights 12 for the winners. Braden Hemphill scored 24 and Ahmed Djellal 10 points for Athens.

Domino’s Pizza 66, Athens II Motel 36: On Wednesday, Lance Lillo led with 18 and Asher Chaney added 13 for Domino’s. Patrick Flaherty and Brody Zuccarello each scored 14 for Athens.

Casiello Construction 78, Cone Crazy 53: Hans scored a game-high 27 and Chucky Clunn added 13 for Casiello Construction. Alex Daniel scored 13 and A.J. King and Al Sanzone each had nine.

Smitty’s Parking Lots 59, Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 49: Carter Short scored 18 and Josh McKoy 16 for Smitty’s. Joseph Cunningham scored a game-high 20 and Robby Andrews and R.J. Blanda each had 11 in the loss.

Grades 6-8 Division

Casiello Basketball 47, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 24: On Tuesday, Trevor Troiano scored 13 and Addison Troiano, Braden Kelly and Michael Blanda each added six for the winners. Aiden Murtha scored nine and Declan Farrell six for KW.

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 39, Dogtooth Grill 30: Nolan Mahwhinney scored a game-high 16 and Finnegan Chaney 15 for the winners. Cole Reilly scored 11 and Katie Eichenhoffer eight for Dogtooth.

Wawa Markets 44, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 18: Danny Benichou scored 10 and Rebecca Benichou and Owen Bannon each added eight for Wawa. Nick Hebert scored 10 and Mason Zuccarello and James Park each had three for Adventurer.

Semifinals

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 34, Dogtooth Grill 25: On Thursday, Mawhinney scored 19 and Angelo Panzini nine points for the winners. Reilly scored 10 and Theo Margarites five for Dogtooth

Casiello Construction 23, Wawa Markets 18: Trevor Troiano scored 10 and Gianni Troiano five for the winners. Danny Benichou scored eight and Patrick Mangold seven for Wawa.

Grades 3-5 Division

Semifinals

Poppi’s Pizza 33, Lunch With Lynch 10: On Tuesday, Matthew Lyman scored eight and Jake McIlhenney seven for Poppi’s. Kevin Mangold scored five and Maxwell Givener two for Lunch with Lynch.

Duffer’s Ice Cream 25, Water’s Edge Resort 19: Ryan Davenport scored 10 and Madden Perry scored five for Duffer’s. Luca Santana scored a game-high 16 and Zach Lacivita two for Water’s Edge.

Championship

Poppi’s Pizza 24, Duffer’s Ice Cream 20: Lyman scored 10 and Kai Sciarra and McIlhenney each had four for Poppi’s. Davenport scored eight and Dominic Hudson five for Duffer’s.