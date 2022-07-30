Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League results

Brett Hemphill scored 15 points to lead Athens II Motel to a 40-37 victory over Cone Crazy on July 20 in the high school boys division of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League.

Ahmed Djellal added 12 points for Athens II. Alex Daniel scored 10 for Cone Crazy. Caden Elwell added eight.

Domino’s Pizza 84, Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 54: Jordan Fusik scored a game-high 20 points and Brayden Sidebotham added 15 for Domino’s. Robby Andrews (19) and Alec Dooley (10) led Big Top's in scoring.

Casiello Construction 60, Smitty’s Parking 58: Joshua McKoy scored a game-high 31 for Casiello Basketball. Carter Short added 15. For Smitty's, Junior Hans (18) and Michael Zarfati (13) led in scoring.

Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 55, Athens II Motel 48: On July 18, Joe Cunningham scored a game-high 21 for the winners. Connor Jackson added 10. Branden Hemphill scored 17 and Brett Hemphill 16 for Athens.

Casiello Construction 68, Domino’s Pizza 65: Junior Hans scored 24 for Casiello. Luke Basile added 10. For Domino’s, Michael Hoey scored 18. Jordan Fusik and Lance Lillo each had 13.

Cone Crazy 61, Smitty’s Parking Lots 35: Joseph Chomko scored 16 for Cone Crazy. Liam Halus added 12. For Smitty's, Carter Short scored a game-high 23. Shaun McCormac added eight.

Grades 6-8 Division

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 51, Wawa Markets 35: On July 21, Nolan Mawhinney (20 points) and Angelo Panizi (17) led the winners. Wawa Owen Bannon (13) and Danny Benichou (10) led Wawa in scoring.

Casiello Basketball 50, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 17: Trevor Troiano (12) and Gianni Troiano (nine) were the leading scorers for the winners. Matt Pooler and Jordan Joynes each scored eight for Adventurer.

Dogtooth Grill 48, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 35: Cole Reilly scored 15 and Michael Sciarra 12 for Dogtooth. Declan Farrell scored 14 and Aidan Murtha nine for KW.

KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 59, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 27: On July 19, Farrell scored a game-high 29 for the winners. Callan Murtha added 12. Matt Pooler (11) and Jordan Joynes (10) were the leading scorers for Adventurer.

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 52, Casiello Basketball 37: Angelo Panzini (20 points) and Nolan Mawhinney (14) were the leading scorers for the winners. Trevor Troiano scored 20 for Casiello. Brayden Mickus added eight.

Grades 3-5 Division

Poppi’s Pizza 44, Water’s Edge Resort 7: On July 21, Matthew Lyman scored 12 for Poppi's. Jon Patrick Conley, Jack McIlhenney, Kai Sciarra and Brendan Sciarra each scored six. Luca Santana had three points for Water's Edge. Weston Auty and Quintin Cooper each scored two.

Duffer’s Ice Cream 21, Lunch With Lynch 3: Flynn Markey and Vincenzo Formoso each scored six for Duffer’s. Maxwell Givner added two points for Lunch with LYnch. Caleb Handlovsky scored one.

Poppi’s Pizza 26, Lunch With Lynch 17: On July 19, Lyman scored 10 points for Poppi's. Brendan Sciarra added eight. Handlovsky and Givner each scored four in the loss.

Duffer’s Ice Cream 32, Water’s Edge Resort 15: Declan Bannon (nine points) and Madden Perry (eight) each led Duffer’s. Zach Lacivita and Christos Bilios each scored two for Water’s Edge.