Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League results: Cone Crazy team wins Grades 6-8 title

Cone Crazy captured the championship of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League for grades 6-8 with a 40-27 victory over Cabrera Hospitality on Aug. 5.
Robert Andrews scored a game-high 27 points to lead Cone Crazy to the title. Jack Kurtz added eight points for the winners.
Danny Benichou scored nine for Cabrera Hospitality. Joey Conley added seven.
Playoff results (Aug. 3)
Cabrera Hospitality 33, Casiello Basketball 25: In the semifinals, Joey Conely scored eight for Cabrera Hospitality. Danny Benichou added seven. Stephen Kmetz scored 10 for Casiello. Patrick Flaherty added seven.
Cone Crazy 47, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 18: In the other semifinal, Robert Andrews scored a game-high 19 for Cone Crazy. Jak Kurtz added nine Nick Hebert led Dogtooth with seven ponts. Quinn Reigner added four.
Winnie’s Manayunk 31, Duffer’s Ice Cream 21: In the consolation game, Declan Farrell scored a game-high 10 for Winnie's. Troy Cigetti and Cole Reilly each added six. Nolan Mawhinney scored nine for Duffer’s. Shawn McCormac added five.
High school division
Aug. 4 (playoffs)
Casiello Construction 59, Alfe’s Restaurant 56: Jordan Fusik scored a team-leading 15 for Casiello. Junior Hans added 13. J.P. Baron scored a game-high 27. Brady Eagan added 13.
Mudhen Brewery 63, Smitty’s Parking 52: Joel Hutchinson scored a game-high 23 for the winners. Ernie Troiano IV added 15. Christian Short (16 points) and Branden Hemphill (12) led Smitty’s.
Aug. 2 (regular season)
Casiello Construction 63, Alfe’s Restaurant 51: Junior Hans scored 16 for Casiello. John Podgorski contributed 14. Brady Eagan scored a game-high 20 for Alfe’s. Brian Cunniff added eight.
Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 38, Robert Murray Builders 36: Brett Hemphill scored a game-high 12 for Water’s Edge. Chuckie Clunn added seven. Preston Cafiero and Aydan Howell each scored nine for RMB.
Mudhen Brewery 55, Smitty’s Parking Lots 40: Dom Troiano scored a game-high 21 for the winners. Joel Hutchinson added 17. Christian Short (13 points) and Branden Hemphill (12) led Smitty’s.
Grades 3-5
Aug. 5 (playoffs)
Poppi’s Pizza 35, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 23: Michael Sciarra scored a game-high 17 for Poppi’s. Luca Santana added seven. Joey Martin led Surfin’ Sundae with 10. Jack McCann scored five.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 38, Lunch With Lynch 28: Callan Murtha scored 12 for the winners. Crew Fuscellaro added nine. Carter Givner and Owen Bannon each scored 12 in the loss.
Aug. 3 (regular season)
Poppi’s Pizza 28, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 17: Ryan Davenport and Michael Sciarra each scored six for Poppi’s. Ryan Hebert added five. Drew Robinson scored a game-high 13 for Clipper Dipper. Brooklyn Loughead added two.
Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 26, Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 24: Finnegan Chaney scored a game-high 20 for the winners. James Bradley, Colin Flaherty and Dylan Zuccarello each added two. Callan Murtha scored 13 in the loss. Michael Sharkey added four points.
Lunch With Lynch 30, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 21: Owen Bannon scored 16 for Lunch With Lynch. Braden Mickus added five. Joey Martin scored 17 in the loss. Jack McCann added four.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.