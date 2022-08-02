Wildwood Crest Recreation Basketball results

Joe Cunningham scored 22 points to lead Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes to a 62-59 win over Casiello Construction on July 27 in the High School Boys Division of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League.

Jared Knights added 13 points.

For Casiello Construction, Junior Hans led with 22 points, and Michael Zarfati had 15.

Smitty’s Parking Lots 40, Athens II Motel 38: Josh McKoy scored 16 points and Shaun McCormac added 10 for Smitty’s. Ahmed Djellal scored 15 and Branden Hemphill eight for Athens II.

Domino’s Pizza 54, Cone Crazy 36: Lance Lillo scored 14 and Michael Hoey, Jordan Fusik and Ryan Troiano each added seven for Domino’s. Cone Crazy got nine points from Liam Halus and eight from A.J. King.

Domino’s Pizza 49, Smitty’s Parking 34: On July 25, Brady Eagan scored 14 and Jordan Fusik 11 for Domino’s. Carter Short led all scorers with 21 for Smitty’s, and Leo Kotten and Robert Eichenhoffer each added six.

Casiello Construction 98, Athens II Motel 63: Brian Cunniff scored a game-high 25 points for Casiello Construction, and Junior Hans added21. Jack Kurtz (16 points) and Ahmed Djellal (12) topped Athens II.

Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 66, Cone Crazy 50: Robby Andrews led Big Top with 20, and Joe Cunningham contributed 15. For Cone Crazy, Joseph Chombo scored 12, and Alex Daniel added 10.

Grades 6-8 Coed Division

Wawa Markets 34, Casiello Basketball 31: On July 28, Rebecca Benichou and Danny Benichou each scored 13 for Wawa. Giovanni Bottae added six. For Casiello Basketball, Gianni Troiano and Liam McFadden each scored seven.

Dogtooth Grill 39, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 21: Theo Margarites scored 11 for Dogtooth, and Cole Reilly added nine. Jordan Joynes scored six, and Matt Pooler and Nick Hebert each added five for Adventurer.

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 43, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 12: Angelo Panzini led Fuscellaro with 16, and Nolan Mawhinney contributed nine. Aiden Murtha scored eight for KW. Declan Farrell added two.

Wawa Markets 47, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 24: On July 26, Danny Benichou scored 16 and Owen Bannon 12 for Wawa. For KW, Delcan Farrell scored nine,, Carter Givner five.

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 45, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 29: Nolan Mawhinney (16 points) and Angelo Panzini (12) each scored in double figures for Fuscellaro. For Adventurer, Jordan Joynes scored 16, and Matt Pooler added seven.

Casiello Basketball 26, Dogtooth Grill 20: Trevor Troiano led Casiello with 14, and Gianni Troiano had 12. For Dogtooth, Cole Reilly scored eight. Cole Reilly and Katie Eichenhoffer each added six.

Grades 3-5 Coed Division

Duffer’s Ice Cream 45, Water’s Edge Resort 9: On July 28, Ryan Davenport (11 point) and Flynn Markey (10) each scored in double figures for Duffer’s. For Water's Edge, Zach Lacivita scored four, Aubrey Farreny three.

Poppi’s Pizza 49, Lunch With Lynch 9: Jade McIlhenney led Poppi’s with 15. John Patrick Conley added 10. Kevin Mangold scored three for Lynch. William Ryanor and Anthony Briscella each added two.

Water’s Edge Resort 14, Lunch With Lynch 11: On July 26, Weston Auty led Water’s Edge with eight. Christos Bilios scored six.

Poppi’s Pizza 22, Duffer’s Ice Cream 12: Jack McIlhenney topped Poppi’s with 11 points, and Kai Sciarra added four. For Duffer's, Declan Bannon scored seven, and Ryan Davenport added four.