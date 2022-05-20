Wildwood Catholic grad Taj Thweatt commits to Temple for basketball

Taj Thweatt, who in January said he was transferring from West Virginia University to Coastal Carolina, announced Friday on Twitter that he has made a commitment to play basketball for Temple University.

Thweatt, a 2020 Wildwood Catholic High School (now Academy) graduate, played 12 games in two seasons with West Virginia. In January, he transferred to Coastal Carolina mid-season with the expectation to join the Chanticleers for the 2022-23 season.

But he re-entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Temple. The Owls also include fellow 2020 Wildwood Catholic graduate Jahlil White, who emerged as one of their primary players this past season.

Thweatt averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior at Wildwood Catholic, helping the Crusaders win a South Jersey Non-Public B title. He was The Press Player of the Year his junior and senior season.

