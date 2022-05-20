Wildwood Catholic grad Taj Thweatt commits to Temple for basketball

Taj Thweatt, who in January said he was transferring from West Virginia University to Coastal Carolina, announced Friday on Twitter that he has made a commitment to play basketball for Temple University.
Thweatt, a 2020 Wildwood Catholic High School (now Academy) graduate, played 12 games in two seasons with West Virginia. In January, he transferred to Coastal Carolina mid-season with the expectation to join the Chanticleers for the 2022-23 season.
It was about opportunity for Taj Thweatt.
But he re-entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Temple. The Owls also include fellow 2020 Wildwood Catholic graduate Jahlil White, who emerged as one of their primary players this past season.
Thweatt averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior at Wildwood Catholic, helping the Crusaders win a South Jersey Non-Public B title. He was The Press Player of the Year his junior and senior season.
College choices of local high school athletes
Xavier Cruz, Pleasantville
Cruz will continue his education and football career at Castelton University-Vermont.
Amon Stanley, Pleasantville
Stanley will continue his education and football career at William Paterson University.
Elijah Jones, Pleasantville
Elijah Jones graduated from a prep school in Maryland but attended Pleasantville schools for 10 years. He will continue his education and basketball career at East Carolina.
Imene Fathi, Wildwood
Fathi will continue her education and basketball career at Stockton University.
Emily Little, Wildwood
Little will continue her education and basketball career at Stockton University.
Ava Troiano, Wildwood
Troiano will continue her education and basketball career at James Madison University.
Dom Troiano, Wildwood
Troiano will continue his education and football career at Rowan University .
Calem Brown, Millville
Brown will continue his education and football career at Post University.
Nate Robbins, Millville
Robbins will continue his education and football career at Rowan University.
Maddy Hand, Buena Reg.
Hand will continue her education and softball career at the University of Maine.
Jamal Chapman, Cedar Creek
Chapman will continue his education and football career at Colby College.
Kevin Dougherty, Cedar Creek
Dougherty will continue his education and football career at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Post-Grad Academy.
Jayden Torres, Cedar Creek
Torres will continue his education and football career at Kings College
Hailea Anderson, OLMA
Anderson will continue her education and rowing career for Monmouth University
Nina Ceccanecchio, OLMA
Ceccanecchio will continue her education and cross country and track careers at Jefferson University.
Anissa Serafine, OLMA
Serafine will continue her education and lacrosse career at Cabrini University.
Eric Strecker, Atlantic City
Strecker will continue his education and football career at Stevenson University.
La’Sean Trussell, Atlantic City
Trussell will continue his education and football career at Kean University.
Olivia Osborne, Hammonton
Osborne will continue her education and field hockey career at Kutztown University.
Sydney Sorrentino, Hammonton
Sorrentino will continue her education and soccer career at Lynn University.
Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit
Stewart will continue his education and football career at Lafayette College.
Michael Weaver, Holy Spirit
Weaver will continue his education and football career at Saint Anselm College.
Dave Giulian, Middle Twp.
Giulian will continue his education and football career at The College of New Jersey.
Ben Harris, Middle Township
Harris will continue his education and baseball career at East Stroudsburg University.
Cameron Odom, Middle Twp.
Odom will continue his education and soccer career at Central Penn College.
Anthony Wagner, Vineland
Wagner will continue his education and football career at Wagner University.
Kimmy Casiello, Wildwood Catholic
Casiello will continue her education and basketball career at Widener University.
Katelin Haye, Oakcrest
Haye will continue her education and field hockey career at Widener University.
Hunter and Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest
The Horsey twins, Hogan and Hunter, will continue their educations and wrestling careers at Rider University.
Mike Gray, Ocean City
Gray will continue his education and football career at Shippensburg University.
Emma Kelly, Ocean City
Kelly will continue her education and rowing career at Ithaca College.
Charlie Cole, Ocean City
Cole will continue his education and rowing career at Washington College.
Brendan McGonigle, Ocean City
McGonigle will continue his education and football career at Bloomsburg University.
Samantha Smith, Ocean City
Smith will continue her education and rowing career at Ithaca College.
Ti-yon Cephas, Millville
Cephas will continue his education and football career at Rowan University,
Dylan Sampson, Absegami
Sampson will continue his education and football career at Caldwell University.
AJ Ryker, Hammonton
Ryker will continue his education and football career at Stetson University.
Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Reg.
Zurawski will continue his education and wrestling career at Rider University.
Emma Barnhardt, Mainland Regional
Bernhardt will continue her education and rowing career at Rhode Island University.
Alexandra Batty, Mainland Regional
Batty will continue her education and swimming career at Salisbury State University.
Kaitlyn Boggs, Mainland Regional
Boggs will continue her education and basketball career at Washington College.
Cole Campbell, Mainland Regional
Campbell will continue his education and baseball career at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Bella Canesi, Mainland Regional
Canesi will continue her education and softball career at Towson University.
Molly Ann Victoria Carlton, Mainland Regional
Carlton will continue her education and rowing career at Stockton University.
Cadence Fitzgerald, Mainland Regional
Fitzgerald will continue her education and track and field career at Rowan University.
Andre Hernandez, Mainland Regional
Hernandez will continue his education and football career at Arizona Christian University.
Jarah Higbee, Mainland Regional
Higbee will continue her education and rowing career at Stockton University.
Savanah Hodgens, Mainland Regional
Hodgens will continue her education and cross country career at The College of New Jersey.
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
Medina will continue her education lacrosse and field hockey careers at Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Eva Morrison, Mainland Regional
Morrison will continue her education and track and field career at Frostburg State University.
Cody Pierce, Mainland Regional
Pierce will continue his education and track and field career at Amherst College.
Robert Sheeler, Mainland Regional
Sheeler will continue his education and wrestling career at Washington and Jefferson.
Lily Sher, Mainland Regional
Sher will continue her education and rowing career at La Salle University.
Dan Smith, Mainland Regional
Smith will continue his education and football career at Moravian University.
Ben Werber, Mainland Regional
Werber will continue his education and rowing career at Drexel University.
Kyra White, Mainland Regional
White will continue her education and rowing career at the University of Notre Dame.
D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine
Almodovar will continue his education and wrestling career at Rider University.
Jahqir Haley, St. Joseph Academy
Haley will continue his education and football career at Sacred Heart University.
PJ Williams, St. Joseph Academy
Williams will continue his education and football career at Stonehill College.
Bryan Butkus, St. Joseph Academy
Butkus will continue his education and football career at Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Julianna Cannizzaro, Barnegat
Cannizzaro will continue her education and field hockey career at Kean University.
Connor Darmstatter, Barnegat
Darmstatter will continue his education and football career at Shippensburg University.
Isabel Guiro, Barnegat
Guiro will continue her education and lacrosse career at Rowan University.
Patria Moreno, Barnegat
Moreno will continue her education and volleyball career at Stockton University.
Aidan Reiser, Barnegat
Reiser will continue his education and lacrosse career at Saint Leo University.
Madison Kubicz, Barnegat
Kubicz will continue her education and field hockey career at Arcadia University.
Keean Paul, Barnegat
Paul will continue his education and football career at The College Of New Jersey.
Tristan Arthur, Southern Reg.
Arthur will continue his education and football career at Rowan University.
Brooke Boyd, Southern Reg.
Boyd will continue her education and swimming career at Arcadia University.
David Casas, Southern Reg.
Casas will continue his education and football career at Del Val University.
Conor Collins, Southern Reg.
Collins will continue his education and wrestling career at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Jake Cornelius, Southern Reg.
Cornelius will continue his education and lacrosse career at Drew University.
Logan Dougherty, Southern Reg.
Logan Dougherty will continue his education and football career at Kings College.
Shane Hegarty, Southern Reg.
Hegarty will continue his education and football career at Caldwell University.
Liv Horton, Southern Reg.
Horton will continue her education and track and field career at Stockton University.
Ava Kelly, Southern Reg.
Kelly will continue her education and gymnastics career at Southern Connecticut State University.
Kole Levy, Southern Reg.
Levy will continue his education and football career for Caldwell University.
Drew McNellis, Southern Reg.
McNellis will continue his education and volleyball career at Long Island University.
Bri Otto, Southern Reg.
Otto will continue her education and volleyball career at Kean University.
Jordan Rife, Southern Reg.
Rife will continue his education and football career at Kings College.
Kristian Werner, Southern Reg.
Werner will continue her education and swimming career at Rowan University.
Rachel Vazquez, Southern Reg.
Vazquez will continue her education and swimming career at Medaille College.
Kayleigh Flanegan, Lacey Twp.
Flanegan will continue her education and lacrosse career at Stetson University.
Chelsea Melkowits, Lacey Twp.
Melkowits will continue her education and softball career at Northampton Community College.
Shyanne Nucifora, Lacey Twp.
Nucifora will continue her education and lacrosse career at Caldwell University.
Emily Tye, Lacey Twp.
Tye will continue her education and lacrosse career at Georgian Court University.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.