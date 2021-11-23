Wildwood Catholic grad Martin Anguelov off to great start at Ranger Community College in Texas

Located in a rural area just slightly north of central Texas, there is not always much to do outside sports and academics at Ranger Community College.
But that is just fine for Martin Anguelov.
“There are not many distractions,” the 2021 Wildwood Catholic Academy graduate and former standout basketball player said. “You can just focus on school and athletics. … We are away from everything. It’s pretty easy to focus on your priorities.”
It’s been a busy last couple of months for Anguelov. Over the summer, he traveled around Europe playing for the Bulgarian under-20 national team.
The freshman guard averages 9.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for Ranger (5-4). He is shooting 100% from the free-throw line, 45.5% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
Last week, Ranger won both of its games in the Midland Tip-off Tournament. The team is currently on a three-game win streak, and has four games remaining until the holiday break. Anguelov enjoys being a member of the program so far.
“My teammates are all good guys. High-character guys,” he said. “We are just good people. I feel like our chemistry is good. We all like each other. I am really enjoying the season so far. We are playing well.”
Ranger coach Larry Brown recruited Anguelov, who committed to the program after graduating from Wildwood Catholic.
And Anguelov was quick to jump at the offer, saying “I just thought that was the best opportunity for me.”
“There are positives and negatives at any place, but overall I really like it,” said Anguelov, 19, of Cape May. “I feel like I have grown as a person, as an athlete and as a basketball player. I think that is a good thing.”
Anguelov grew up in Sofia, Bulgaria. He moved with his family to Cape May in seventh grade. His high school career started at Lower Cape May Regional, transferring midway through his sophomore season to Wildwood Catholic.
He was a third-team Press All-Star in 2020, and an honorable mention selection as a senior. The 6-foot, 160-pound guard was a 1,000-point scorer for the Crusaders.
“Martin was one of the hardest workers that I have ever coached,” said former Wildwood Catholic coach David DeWeese, who retired this summer after 33 seasons at the school (18 as a head coach).
“His work ethic is unmatched and, therefore, I was confident that he would succeed. He has continued to fight back from injuries, and he is determined to reach his goal of playing Division I basketball and beyond. His journey is only beginning.”
Anguelov suffered a Jones fracture in his foot as a senior and, along with the fact Wildwood Catholic played just five games last season due to COVID-19 concerns, did not have much of a season.
He described his final high school years as difficult.
“But I learned from it, and I grew from it,” he added.
DeWeese finished with a career record of 324-176, and was one of the most successful coaches in the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey. He guided the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B title in the 2019-20 season, when Angueloc was a junior, and won CAL titles in 2014 and from 2018-20.
Anguelov praised his former coach.
“I think coach DeWeese definitely prepared me a lot to be able to sustain some of the stuff that is happening here,” said Anguelov, noting Brown has a similar coaching style to DeWeese. “I feel like (DeWeese) prepared me more than anybody to come here and be able to get used to it a lot quicker.
“Some guys have a tougher time getting used to (the college level), but I think coach DeWeese did a great job getting me prepared for it.”
But Anguelov knows there is plenty of work left.
Right now, he wants to improve on “creating more off the dribble because my strength is my shooting,” something he is constantly trying to improve for “myself and my teammates.”
That can hopefully lead to his next goal — competing at the Division I level.
The level at the junior college will help with that goal, Anguelov said. He noted that in almost every game he played so far, he has competed against former Division I talent or players who will be going to that level next year.
That has made him better.
“The level is very high,” said Anguelov, noting many people neglect to understand the junior college level is very talented.
“If there is an opportunity to do that (go to the DI level), then I will. But, if not, I will consider my options. But that is still definitely a goal of mine.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
