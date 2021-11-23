Wildwood Catholic grad Martin Anguelov off to great start at Ranger Community College in Texas

And Anguelov was quick to jump at the offer, saying “I just thought that was the best opportunity for me.”

“There are positives and negatives at any place, but overall I really like it,” said Anguelov, 19, of Cape May. “I feel like I have grown as a person, as an athlete and as a basketball player. I think that is a good thing.”

Anguelov grew up in Sofia, Bulgaria. He moved with his family to Cape May in seventh grade. His high school career started at Lower Cape May Regional, transferring midway through his sophomore season to Wildwood Catholic.

He was a third-team Press All-Star in 2020, and an honorable mention selection as a senior. The 6-foot, 160-pound guard was a 1,000-point scorer for the Crusaders.

“Martin was one of the hardest workers that I have ever coached,” said former Wildwood Catholic coach David DeWeese, who retired this summer after 33 seasons at the school (18 as a head coach).

“His work ethic is unmatched and, therefore, I was confident that he would succeed. He has continued to fight back from injuries, and he is determined to reach his goal of playing Division I basketball and beyond. His journey is only beginning.”