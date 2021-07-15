 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who will pitch for the Phillies when they return from the All Star break?
0 comments

Who will pitch for the Phillies when they return from the All Star break?

{{featured_button_text}}
Phillies' Nola, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 injured list

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday announced their starting rotation for this weekend’s four game series against the Miami Marlins.

Aaron Nola was not listed. Philadelphia put the pitcher on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday.

The Phillies will return from the All-Star break with a doubleheader against the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

Matt Moore (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will pitch the first game at 4:05 p.m. Zach Eflin (4-6, 3.88 ERA) will start the second game.

Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.35 ERA) will pitch Saturday and Zack Wheeler (6-5, 2.26 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies are off Monday. Nola, who is 6-5 with a 4.53 ERA and has not started since July 6, could conceivably start Tuesday in New York against the Yankees.

The Phillies (44-44) trail the first-place New York Mets by 3.5 games in the National League East.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News