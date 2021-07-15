Who will pitch for the Phillies when they return from the All Star break?

The Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday announced their starting rotation for this weekend’s four game series against the Miami Marlins.
Aaron Nola was not listed. Philadelphia put the pitcher on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday.
The Phillies will return from the All-Star break with a doubleheader against the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.
Matt Moore (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will pitch the first game at 4:05 p.m. Zach Eflin (4-6, 3.88 ERA) will start the second game.
Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.35 ERA) will pitch Saturday and Zack Wheeler (6-5, 2.26 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday afternoon.
The Phillies are off Monday. Nola, who is 6-5 with a 4.53 ERA and has not started since July 6, could conceivably start Tuesday in New York against the Yankees.
The Phillies (44-44) trail the first-place New York Mets by 3.5 games in the National League East.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
