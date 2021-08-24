Who are this year's Press of Atlantic City Lifeguard All-Stars?

The Longport Beach Patrol won the top three lifeguard events this summer.
With outstanding rowers and swimmers, Longport is again The Press South Jersey Lifeguard Team of the Year.
Ventnor is the women’s Team of the Year.
Longport, led by swimmers Joey Tepper and Megan Fox, and oarsmen Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, is once again the premier South Jersey competition team among several contenders.
Longport won the team titles of the “Big Three”: the Dutch Hoffman Memorials, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, by 11, 3 and 3 points, respectively.
The patrol had never won the South Jersey title until 2016 but now has won five in a row. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d say I couldn’t be more proud of our competitors, both men and women,” Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. “It was another great year against very adept competition. We have a great group of individuals, and they’re good people, too.
“Winning five South Jersey Championships in a row, it’s amazing to look back at the history. When I was fortunate enough to compete for Longport, we had to fight for every inch we got.
“Of course, the real victory is keeping people safe on the beach, but the competition is fun. We’re lucky that people chose to be guards here, like John and Joey Tepper, and Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey.”
John Tepper won a South Jersey swimming title for Longport in 2017, and Joey, his younger brother, has won the 2018, 2019 and 2021 titles.
The Press Lifeguard All-Stars is determined mostly by a points system. The races that qualify for All-Stars are South Jersey’s standard three: the mile doubles row, the half-mile swim and the 1,000-foot singles row. With the ocean as a playing field, those measurements are always approximations.
The four standard men’s/coed events involving all 15 South Jersey patrols are the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic and the Big Three. For the women, the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational and the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational are the two events with South Jersey-style races.
The point system is 5-2-1 for the first three places in the team competition and in the three standard races.
Since the South Jersey Championships is considered the premier event, its scoring is 8-3-2.
Tepper dominated swimming, winning at the Big Three for 18 points. The Atlantic City Classic didn’t have a standard South Jersey swim this year.
Doubles rowers McGrath and Duffey won the first three big races (A.C. Classic, Hoffman Memorials and Margate Memorials) before finishing third at the South Jersey race (17 points).
Margate’s Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy won the S.J. doubles row for the third straight year (2018-19, 2021) and for the fourth time in five years. Gowdy has a record 13 S.J. titles, 12 in doubles and one in singles.
The men’s/coed singles row was the most interesting as four rowers — McGrath, Ventnor’s David Funk, Atlantic City’s Vince Granese and Sea Isle City’s Danny Rogers, the S.J. winner, — each became Press All-Stars with 8 points apiece.
Funk, who has 10 S.J. championships in rowing, had an injured shoulder this year but won the Margate Memorials singles row.
“The real business of lifeguarding is public safety, and competing is the second and third part,” said Funk, 43. “Having lifeguard All-Stars is pretty cool, but all lifeguards are All-Stars because they protect the public.
“Competing is great. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t still be doing it. The Margate Memorials and the South Jerseys are what you build up to. They’re traditional and mirror each other (Funk finished third in the S.J. singles). I had a great racing season. I’m really happy with it.
Funk said that competing at his age takes commitment to succeed and sacrifice.
“I have a family now (wife Shannon, son Wyatt, 7, and daughter Willow, 4) so to compete at the level I want to compete at takes commitment and time,” Funk said. “It’s a lot of fun, and I still enjoy competing. The support of my family is a huge reason. My kids love watching the races.”
Women’s top team
Ventnor earned women’s Team of the Year with 7 points. Ventnor finished second to Longport at the Longport Women’s Invitational and won its own Howarth Invitational. Longport earned five points for winning its own event, but it didn’t get top-3 at the Howarth event.
With only two events with the standard S.J. races, the women’s competition had two ties in points.
Fox had a perfect score of 10 to become an All-Star, having won the swim at the Longport and Howarth invitationals. She also won the box swim at the Ocean City Women’s Invitational, which had a rectangular course in the ocean. Longport won the team title of the O.C. event.
Longport’s Kira McCully and Taylor Phy won the doubles row at the Longport Invitational, but the crew didn’t get top-3 at the Howarth races. Margate twins Amanda and Kristine Auble did that in reverse, failing to get top-3 in Longport but winning the doubles at the Howarth. Both crews earned 5 points and are Press All-Stars.
The singles row had a similar situation. Ventnor’s Meghan Holland won at Longport and didn’t row the singles race at the Howarth Invitational. Atlantic City’s Morgan Simpson was not top-3 at Longport but was first at Howarth races. Holland and Simpson both got 5 points and are Press All-Stars.
Swimmer Dolan Grisbaum, an Avalon rookie, is this year’s Special Category Press All-Star. He finished second to Tepper in the swim at each of the Big Three races (7 points). Grisbaum won the swims at the Cape May County Championships in Wildwood Crest, the Beschen-Callahan Memorials in North Wildwood and the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorials in Avalon.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.