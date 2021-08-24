Who are this year's Press of Atlantic City Lifeguard All-Stars?

“I have a family now (wife Shannon, son Wyatt, 7, and daughter Willow, 4) so to compete at the level I want to compete at takes commitment and time,” Funk said. “It’s a lot of fun, and I still enjoy competing. The support of my family is a huge reason. My kids love watching the races.”

Women’s top team

Ventnor earned women’s Team of the Year with 7 points. Ventnor finished second to Longport at the Longport Women’s Invitational and won its own Howarth Invitational. Longport earned five points for winning its own event, but it didn’t get top-3 at the Howarth event.

With only two events with the standard S.J. races, the women’s competition had two ties in points.

Fox had a perfect score of 10 to become an All-Star, having won the swim at the Longport and Howarth invitationals. She also won the box swim at the Ocean City Women’s Invitational, which had a rectangular course in the ocean. Longport won the team title of the O.C. event.